The Blog Spot: Dive in to diversity

As the Dive In Festival takes place for the third time Siân Barton outlines the benefits of a diverse workforce.

The annual diversity and inclusion (D&I) event for the insurance sector is taking place this week.

At the start of the festival Dive In, which is in its third year, revealed that 71% of insurance professionals believed that the culture in their firm needs to change to attract and retain top talent.

Two thirds of those who responded to the Dive In survey said that gender and LGBT diversity and mental health should be priority areas.

I’m certainly not saying brokers are not doing their best to encourage fresh faces and new perspectives into the workforce but the insurance sector still suffers from that old “stale, pale and male” cliché.

Clearly there is an impetus within broking to support events such as Dive In – major brokers such as Willis have sponsored the festival in the past - and commit to becoming an inclusive sector.

Image problem

But, go to any industry event and I bet you won’t see a lot of obvious diversity in the room.

Earlier this year Swinton’s Richard Beaven admitted to Insurance Age: “There’s a long way to go and people will moan… but the insurance sector has an image problem.”

And, in addition to the fact equal opportunities should be embedded across all elements of life, there is also a great business case for developing a diversity and inclusion strategy.

So if you’re yet to be persuaded to be more proactive on diversity and hoping it will work out organically here are just a few stats taken from the Lloyd’s Holding Up a Mirror report that should sway you:

85% of CEO s say their D&I strategy has improved their bottom line (Deloitte)

s say their strategy has improved their bottom line (Deloitte) For every extra woman on a board, return on assets increases up to 8% ( IMF )

) 80% of millennials consider organisations’ D&I policies when applying for jobs (PwC)

policies when applying for jobs (PwC) Inclusion boosts employees’ ability to collaborate by 42% and innovate by 83% (Deloitte)

For every 1% rise in ethnic diversity, there is a 9% rise is sales revenue (Financial Times)

There shouldn’t be any debate about ramping up action on the diversity front.

Those who get there first will build better businesses and better workforces long term and that can only be a good thing for broking.

After all, insurance is all about relationships and that means you have to understand your customer.

Building a workforce and, crucially management teams, that have a wider range of experience and perspective is key for success in the future.

Siân Barton is deputy editor of Insurance Age

