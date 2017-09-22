Quizzical questions: 22 September 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
The results were the maiden set for Ardonagh Group
Capacity has now been secured for the MGA
The product uses blockchain technology to pay claims
The move is set to take place in 2018
Swinton said it was a year of transformation as profits fell
