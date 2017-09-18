UK Broker Awards 2017: The winners
Square Mile Broking was crowned Broker of the Year as Coversure’s Mark Coverdale was awarded the Achievement in Broking trophy.
The UK Broker Awards 2017 took place on Friday (15 September) and the glittering ceremony saw the best in broking recognised for their successes and innovations.
The awards, which took place at The Brewery, saw founder and chairman of Coversure, Mark Coverdale, take home the Achievement Award in recognition of all he has done for the broking community during his long, distinguished career.
Insurance Broker of the Year was scooped by Square Mile Broking which also picked up two other trophies.
Here is a full rundown of the winners and the highly commended:
Digital Broker Award
- Cuvva
Marketing & Customer Engagement
- AllClear Insurance Services
- Highly commended - Lancaster Insurance
Claims Team Award
- Centor Insurance and Risk Management
Customer Service Award
- Square Mile Broking
High Net Worth Broker Award
- Stackhouse Poland
Training Award
- Be Wiser Insurance
Schemes Broker of the Year
- Caravan Guard
- Highly commended - Tempcover.com
Young Broker of the Year
- Emma Bell, SPF Private Clients
- Highly commended - Owain Elias of Wilby
Broker Start-up
- Vista Insurance Brokers
- Highly commended - Coversure Insurance Services Keighley
Best Employer Award (in association with Best Companies)
- Square Mile Broking
Network of the Year
- Joint winner: Broker Network
- Joint winner: Purple Partnership
Personal Lines Broker of the Year
- Fresh Insurance
Community Broker of the Year
- Prizm Solution
- Highly commended - Ladbrook Insurance
Broker Personality of the Year
- Peter Blanc, Aston Scott
Insurance Broker of the Year
- Square Mile Broking
Achievement Award
- Mark Coverdale, founder and chairman of Coversure
Well done to all our winners.
The awards were an impressive celebration of the best in broking and Insurance Age is looking forward to celebrating with insthe sector again in 2018.
