Video: Romford regional review

Insurance Age met with brokers in and around Romford to find out why there are so many specialist firms in the area.

The experts also discussed the state of the local economy and what the future holds for insurance in the region.

Catch up with the full regional review from the September edition of Insurance Age where the brokers also share their views on whether being just 15 miles away from London is a help or a hindrance for their businesses.

Regional reviews

