PIB buys Morton Michel

Existing management team will continue to lead Morton Michel following the deal.

PIB Group has bought Croydon-based Morton Michel, which is its tenth deal in 16 months.

Morton Michel was founded in 1964 and is a specialist broker focused on meeting the needs of service providers and institutions in the childcare sector.

According to PIB, the broker insures approximately 24,000 childminders and nannies; 9,000 nurseries and pre-schools; as well as 5,000 out of school clubs and holiday play schemes, along with numerous social and voluntary groups connected with childcare.

In addition, the firm also has a personal lines and general commercial division.

Current managing director Sue Lee and the existing management team will continue to lead the business following the completion of the deal.

PIB added that the acquisition will provide Morton Michel with the “ability to continue on their growth agenda while retaining their strong ethic for integrity and reliability for clients”.

PIB has previously bought DE Ford, Carmichael & Partners, Cooke & Mason, QPI Legal, TFP Schemes, Franklands Insurance, Channel Insurance Brokers, Fish Insurance and a majority stake of Thistle.

Proud

Samantha Beere, director and co-owner of Morton Michel, said: “The Beere family are proud to have built up Morton Michel over the past 53 years from small beginnings at our kitchen table to becoming one of the UK’s leading childcare insurance specialists, employing over 50 staff.

“We are pleased to leave Morton Michel in such good hands. PIB is precisely the kind of dynamic, modern company that will serve Morton Michel and its client base well in the coming years.”

She continued: “They can offer the investment in people, products, processes and online services that the business needs to meet all the challenges of the changing childcare and insurance industries.

“We are confident they will continue the Morton Michel commitment to provide market-leading insurance solutions for the childcare industry.”

Opportunities

Lee added: “We have a fantastic team here at Morton Michel and with the support and investment from PIB, we can make huge strides in our plans to grow and strengthen our market leading position as specialist insurance providers to the childcare sector, continuing the ethos of being innovative, knowledgeable, professional and friendly which the Beere family have worked so hard to achieve.

“We are all really excited about the future.”

Brendan McManus, CEO of PIB, commented: “I am extremely pleased that Morton Michel is joining PIB Group.

“They are leaders in the childcare sector having paved the way in developing this market thanks to their strong team and great brand.”

He concluded: “As with all the acquisitions that PIB has completed, we are looking forward to investing in Morton Michel to support their ambitious growth agenda and exploit the opportunities in their sector over the coming years.”

