Calling London Brokers - Broker Apprentice open for interviews

The popular Broker Apprentice series is back and potential candidates are set to be interviewed in London on 22 September.

Interviews will also take place in Birmingham and Manchester, and, for the first time ever, applicants will also have the opportunity to be assessed remotely over Skype.

Are you a confident, savvy and hard-working business operator who would like to broadcast your expertise and industry knowledge? Along with sponsor Axa, Insurance Age is seeking applicants just like this who will ultimately be judged by the insurer’s very own Lord Sugar: UK CEO Brendan McCafferty.

Applications close on 11 September, so sign up now to take part in this award-winning series where contestants will be pitted against each other in a number of exciting insurance challenges which will be judged by a team of experts from Insurance Age and Axa.

The 2017 winner will receive a great prize – a place on Axa’s Broker Future seminar taking place over two days at a stunning chateau in France.

In addition, the winner will get access to top management consultants, with the aim of arming up-and-coming brokers with the leadership tools needed to succeed in the market.

If you are a manager and have a bright star in your junior team, encourage your staff to complete an entry as soon as possible.

To apply you must be available on the dates listed below:

Initial Interview Dates: (you must be available for ONE of these dates)

19 September - Birmingham

21 September - Manchester

22 September - London

25 September - Remotely by Skype

Task and Filming Dates: (you must be available for ALL of these dates)

Task dates: 9, 10 and 11 October in London

(overnight accommodation provided for candidates on 9 and 10)

Final interview: 23 October in London

