Top 50 2017 - Under £10m

Clark Thomson Chartered Insurance Brokers

24 Whitefriars Street, Perth PH1 1PP

Perth, the main location of Clark Thompson Chartered Insurance Brokers

Website: www.clarkthomson.co.uk

Contact name: Morna Strachan

MD: Ben Bailey

Chairman: Ian Bowie

Tel: 01738 500192

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Mountlodge Ltd

Main location: Perth

Additional branches: Eight

Staff numbers: 205 (total) / 42 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Private and commercial.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Bought Willis’s commercial business unit in Scotland.

What we are: Clark Thomson Insurance Brokers is the largest independent insurance broker in Scotland with nine offices across the country.

Vision/background: We are the largest independent insurance broker in Scotland with offices spanning the country. Specialising in both private and commercial insurance, our aim is to provide a consistently high level of service to help our clients identify and assess risk with a view to recommending the optimum insurance solution.

ICB Group

Virginia House, 35-51 Station Road, Egham, Surrey TW20 9LB

Website: www.icbgroupuk.com

Contact name: Paul Hollands

ICB Group’s Neil Campling

CEO: Neil Campling

Tel: 01784 608 100

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @icbgroup

Main location: Egham

Additional branches: Redhill and City of London

Staff numbers: 115 (total) / 16 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: HNW household/ motor and classic cars.

Major trading subsidiaries: NBJ London Markets.

What we are: Private clients division handling HNW and commercial connected clients. We provide quality products and a personal one-to-one service.

Vision/background: We continue to grow through marketing-led initiatives and collaborative partnerships to maintain our position as a top 20 independent broker in the UK. We want to be the market leader known for quality service, professional standards and excellent working relationships with all our stakeholders as well as delivering meaningful results to our clients.

Kerr Group Insurance

16 Church Street, Kilrea BT51 5QU

Website: www.kerrgroup.co.uk

Kerr Group’s Roland Kerr

Contact name: Roland Kerr

MD: R W Kerr

Tel: 028 295 40263

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Kilrea

Additional branches: Eight

Staff numbers: 45

Major specialisms: Young driver, self build, motor home, private motor and household.

What we are: Community-based independent broker providing professional advice through nine branches across the Province.

Vision/background: Creating real value to customers and insurers through our market expertise and professionalism. Our reputation is paramount and innovative products such as our telematics offering have set the standard for young driver solutions in Northern Ireland.

Laurie Ross

7 Buchanan Street, 6th Floor, Glasgow G1 3HL

Website: www.laurieross.com

June Lynch, MD of Laurie Ross

Contact name: June Lynch

MD: June Lynch

Tel: 01355 200 684

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@laurierossins

Main location: Glasgow

Additional branches: Seven

Staff numbers: 40

Major specialisms: Personal and commercial lines.

What we are: We are Scotland’s personal insurance broker delivering value in each and every customer interaction. Our major specialism is taxi insurance.

Vision/background: Laurie Ross Limited is an independent multi-site high street broker specialising in both personal and commercial lines. Our ambition is to continue to grow our business whilst redistributing our core product lines.

Ryan’s

Crane Hall, London Road, Ipswich IP2 0AL

Ryan’s major specialisms include beach huts

Website: www.ryans.co.uk

Contact name: Tim Larke

MD: Robin Belsom

Chairman: Tim Ryan

Tel: 01473 343 434

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @ryanig

Main location: Ipswich

Staff numbers: 54 (total) / 25 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Beach huts, high value motor and home, non-standard home, second home, oversea and B&Bs.

What we are: Independent chartered broker that specialises in a number of niche areas both regionally and nationally.

Vision/background: To be regarded as the leading regional personal lines broker with a strong focus on developing niche products.

Saffron Insurance Services

22 High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1AX

Website: www.saffroninsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Keith McGregor

MD: David Beswick

Tel: 01799 522 293

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@saffroninsure

Main location: Saffron Walden

Additional branches: 11

Staff numbers: 126 (total) / 43 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: HNW/non-standard.

Acquisitions in the last two years: H J Pook (Maldon), AIS (Bishops Stortford).

What we are: A forward-thinking regional broker that adapts to the changing market and our client needs.

Vision/background: A passion for great service delivered through deep understanding of our clients and products. Our multi-channel approach for personal and commercial insurance now offers clients a choice in the way they can purchase and manage their insurances – including online. For commercial brokers we also offer to purchase their personal lines books.