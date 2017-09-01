Top 50 2017 - Under £10m
Clark Thomson Chartered Insurance Brokers / ICB Group / Kerr Group Insurance / Laurie Ross / Ryan’s / Saffron Insurance Services
Clark Thomson Chartered Insurance Brokers
24 Whitefriars Street, Perth PH1 1PP
Website: www.clarkthomson.co.uk
Contact name: Morna Strachan
MD: Ben Bailey
Chairman: Ian Bowie
Tel: 01738 500192
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: Mountlodge Ltd
Main location: Perth
Additional branches: Eight
Staff numbers: 205 (total) / 42 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: Private and commercial.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Bought Willis’s commercial business unit in Scotland.
What we are: Clark Thomson Insurance Brokers is the largest independent insurance broker in Scotland with nine offices across the country.
Vision/background: We are the largest independent insurance broker in Scotland with offices spanning the country. Specialising in both private and commercial insurance, our aim is to provide a consistently high level of service to help our clients identify and assess risk with a view to recommending the optimum insurance solution.
ICB Group
Virginia House, 35-51 Station Road, Egham, Surrey TW20 9LB
Website: www.icbgroupuk.com
Contact name: Paul Hollands
CEO: Neil Campling
Tel: 01784 608 100
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @icbgroup
Main location: Egham
Additional branches: Redhill and City of London
Staff numbers: 115 (total) / 16 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: HNW household/ motor and classic cars.
Major trading subsidiaries: NBJ London Markets.
What we are: Private clients division handling HNW and commercial connected clients. We provide quality products and a personal one-to-one service.
Vision/background: We continue to grow through marketing-led initiatives and collaborative partnerships to maintain our position as a top 20 independent broker in the UK. We want to be the market leader known for quality service, professional standards and excellent working relationships with all our stakeholders as well as delivering meaningful results to our clients.
Kerr Group Insurance
16 Church Street, Kilrea BT51 5QU
Website: www.kerrgroup.co.uk
Contact name: Roland Kerr
MD: R W Kerr
Tel: 028 295 40263
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Kilrea
Additional branches: Eight
Staff numbers: 45
Major specialisms: Young driver, self build, motor home, private motor and household.
What we are: Community-based independent broker providing professional advice through nine branches across the Province.
Vision/background: Creating real value to customers and insurers through our market expertise and professionalism. Our reputation is paramount and innovative products such as our telematics offering have set the standard for young driver solutions in Northern Ireland.
Laurie Ross
7 Buchanan Street, 6th Floor, Glasgow G1 3HL
Website: www.laurieross.com
Contact name: June Lynch
MD: June Lynch
Tel: 01355 200 684
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@laurierossins
Main location: Glasgow
Additional branches: Seven
Staff numbers: 40
Major specialisms: Personal and commercial lines.
What we are: We are Scotland’s personal insurance broker delivering value in each and every customer interaction. Our major specialism is taxi insurance.
Vision/background: Laurie Ross Limited is an independent multi-site high street broker specialising in both personal and commercial lines. Our ambition is to continue to grow our business whilst redistributing our core product lines.
Ryan’s
Crane Hall, London Road, Ipswich IP2 0AL
Website: www.ryans.co.uk
Contact name: Tim Larke
MD: Robin Belsom
Chairman: Tim Ryan
Tel: 01473 343 434
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @ryanig
Main location: Ipswich
Staff numbers: 54 (total) / 25 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: Beach huts, high value motor and home, non-standard home, second home, oversea and B&Bs.
What we are: Independent chartered broker that specialises in a number of niche areas both regionally and nationally.
Vision/background: To be regarded as the leading regional personal lines broker with a strong focus on developing niche products.
Saffron Insurance Services
22 High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1AX
Website: www.saffroninsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Keith McGregor
MD: David Beswick
Tel: 01799 522 293
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@saffroninsure
Main location: Saffron Walden
Additional branches: 11
Staff numbers: 126 (total) / 43 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: HNW/non-standard.
Acquisitions in the last two years: H J Pook (Maldon), AIS (Bishops Stortford).
What we are: A forward-thinking regional broker that adapts to the changing market and our client needs.
Vision/background: A passion for great service delivered through deep understanding of our clients and products. Our multi-channel approach for personal and commercial insurance now offers clients a choice in the way they can purchase and manage their insurances – including online. For commercial brokers we also offer to purchase their personal lines books.
