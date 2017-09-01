Top 50 2017 - £20m - £24.99m
Academy Insurance / Alan Boswell Group / Caravan Guard / SEIB Insurance Brokers
Academy Insurance
11 Horseshoe Park, Pangbourne RG8 7JW
Website: www.academyinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: David Bard
Chairman: David Bard
Tel: 0118 984 1441
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Pangbourne
Additional branches: 18
Staff numbers: 150
Acquisitions in the last two years: One
What we are: Academy Insurance is a multi-sited predominately high street based personal lines insurance brokers, we also provide a dedicated commercial office for our clients.
Vision/background: At Academy we pride ourselves on being the best of breed, we offer a traditional independent high street brokerage service. Our success has been built on providing Academy clients with a best friend approach. Nothing is too much trouble, we go out of our way to listen and fully understand our clients’ needs providing them with an excellent service whilst still using the latest technology to its best effect.
Alan Boswell Group
Harbour House, 126 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1UL
Website: www.alanboswell.com
Contact name: Alan Boswell
MD: Chris Gibbs
Chairman: Alan Boswell
Tel: 01603 216 000
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @ABGroup
Main location: Norwich
Additional branches: 7
Staff numbers: 326 (total) / 56 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: Property insurance, medium to high net worth, affinity schemes.
Major trading subsidiaries: Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers, Alan Boswell Insurance Services, Alan Boswell Insurance Management, Alan Boswell Insurance Advisers, S-Tech Insurance Services.
Acquisitions in the last two years: S-Tech Insurance Services Ltd, Sutcliffe Solloway & Co Ltd.
What we are: Alan Boswell Group is an independent chartered insurance broker and one of the eastern region’s largest independent financial planners. We provide both commercial and personal lines advice to a customer base of more than 50,000 clients across the UK.
Vision/background: We are passionate about providing expert recommendations and are proud of our reputation, which is built on a foundation of award-winning customer service. Our knowledgeable team cares about its clients and is dedicated to helping clients find the right cover at the right price, every time.
Caravan Guard
New Road, Halifax, West Yorks HX1 2JZ
Website: www.caravanguard.co.uk
Contact name: Craig Thompson
MD: Ryan Wilby
Chairman: Peter Wilby
Tel: 01422 396 700
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@caravanguard
Main location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Staff numbers: 117
Major specialisms: Caravans, motorhomes, park homes, holiday homes.
Major trading subsidiaries: Leisuredays
What we are: Specialists in insuring leisure homes such as caravans, motorhomes and UK based bricks and mortar holiday properties.
Vision/background: A family run intermediary. We are committed to a culture of “positive people delivering brilliant customer experiences”.
SEIB Insurance Brokers
South Essex House, North Road, South Ockendon Essex RM15 5BE
Website: www.seib.co.uk
Contact name: Alex Spain
MD: Barry Fehler
Chairman: Mark Hews
Tel: 01708 850 000
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@seib_insurance
Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance
Main location: South Ockendon, Essex
Additional branches: Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Staff numbers: 100
Major specialisms: Equestrian leisure horses, horseboxes.
What we are: Niche scheme and general open market insurance broker.
Vision/background: Our vision is to provide transparent insurance products through reputable insurers that are tailor made to our clients’ needs. We provide a customer centric service that delivers value for money.
