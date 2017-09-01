Insurance Age

Top 50 2017 - £20m - £24.99m

Top 50 £20-25m
  • Insurance Age staff
Academy Insurance / Alan Boswell Group / Caravan Guard / SEIB Insurance Brokers

Academy Insurance 

11 Horseshoe Park, Pangbourne RG8 7JW

Website: www.academyinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: David Bard 

Chairman: David Bard 

Tel: 0118 984 1441

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Pangbourne 

Additional branches: 18

Staff numbers: 150 

Acquisitions in the last two years: One

What we are: Academy Insurance is a multi-sited predominately high street based personal lines insurance brokers, we also provide a dedicated commercial office for our clients. 

Vision/background: At Academy we pride ourselves on being the best of breed, we offer a traditional independent high street brokerage service. Our success has been built on providing Academy clients with a best friend approach. Nothing is too much trouble, we go out of our way to listen and fully understand our clients’ needs providing them with an excellent service whilst still using the latest technology to its best effect. 

Alan Boswell Group

Harbour House, 126 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1UL

Website: www.alanboswell.com

Alan Boswell
Alan Boswell Group chairman Alan Boswell

Contact name: Alan Boswell

MD: Chris Gibbs

Chairman: Alan Boswell

Tel: 01603 216 000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @ABGroup 

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: 7

Staff numbers: 326 (total) / 56 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Property insurance, medium to high net worth, affinity schemes.

Major trading subsidiaries: Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers, Alan Boswell Insurance Services, Alan Boswell Insurance Management, Alan Boswell Insurance Advisers, S-Tech Insurance Services.

Acquisitions in the last two years: S-Tech Insurance Services Ltd, Sutcliffe Solloway & Co Ltd.

What we are: Alan Boswell Group is an independent chartered insurance broker and one of the eastern region’s largest independent financial planners. We provide both commercial and personal lines advice to a customer base of more than 50,000 clients across the UK.

Vision/background: We are passionate about providing expert recommendations and are proud of our reputation, which is built on a foundation of award-winning customer service. Our knowledgeable team cares about its clients and is dedicated to helping clients find the right cover at the right price, every time.

Caravan Guard

New Road, Halifax, West Yorks HX1 2JZ

Website: www.caravanguard.co.uk

Contact name: Craig Thompson

MD: Ryan Wilby

Chairman: Peter Wilby

Tel: 01422 396 700

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:
@caravanguard

Main location: Halifax, West Yorkshire

Staff numbers: 117 

Major specialisms: Caravans, motorhomes, park homes, holiday homes.

Major trading subsidiaries: Leisuredays

What we are: Specialists in insuring leisure homes such as caravans, motorhomes and UK based bricks and mortar holiday properties.

Vision/background: A family run intermediary. We are committed to a culture of “positive people delivering brilliant customer experiences”.

SEIB Insurance Brokers 

South Essex House, North Road, South Ockendon Essex RM15 5BE

Funny horse
SEIB specialises in equestrian insurance

Website: www.seib.co.uk 

Contact name: Alex Spain 

MD: Barry Fehler 

Chairman: Mark Hews 

Tel: 01708 850 000 

Email: [email protected] 

Company Twitter account:
@seib_insurance 

Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance 

Main location: South Ockendon, Essex 

Additional branches: Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Staff numbers: 100

Major specialisms: Equestrian leisure horses, horseboxes.

What we are: Niche scheme and general open market insurance broker. 

Vision/background: Our vision is to provide transparent insurance products through reputable insurers that are tailor made to our clients’ needs. We provide a customer centric service that delivers value for money.

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines

