Top 50 2017 - £25m - £49.99m

Autoline Insurance Group
2 Ashtree Enterprise Park, Newry, Co. Down, Northern Ireland BT34 1BY
Website: www.autoline.co.uk
Contact name: Julie Gibbons
MD: Michael Blaney
Chairman: Mark Winlow
Tel: 028 3026 6333
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@AutolineGroup
Parent company: Insure NI Ltd
Main location: Newry, Co. Down
Additional branches: Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Coleraine, Ballymena.
Staff numbers: 200
Major specialisms: Telematics, SME and corporate insurance.
What we are: Customer service and innovative indigenous, independent broker, one of the top three in Northern Ireland.
Vision/background: To be Ireland’s leading broker offering the right advice at the right price to our valued customer base. We are innovative offering an app based telematics solution ChilliDrive to young drivers and we deploy innovative work practices including our Autoline Academy to nurture and develop the best talent in the market.
Avantia Insurance
Avantia House, 29 Thames Street, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1PH
Website: www.avantiagroup.co.uk
Contact name: Gerry McNally
MD: Mark Eastham
Chairman: Steve Ashton
Tel: 0330 660 1200
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@homeprotect_uk
Parent company: ECI Partners LLP
Main location: Kingston upon Thames
Staff numbers: 120
Major specialisms: Home insurance
Major trading subsidiaries: HomeProtect
What we are: Internet broker specialising in non-standard household risks with delegated authority to underwrite in house on behalf of Axa Insurance plc and Pen Underwriting Limited.
Vision/background: Our vision is to make life easier for customers who find it harder to get insurance. We do this because we passionately believe everybody has the same right to protect their home and belongings. We are focused on transforming how complex home insurance is understood, priced and sold online.
Brightside Group
Brightside Park, Severn Bridge, Aust, Bristol BS35 4BL
Website: www.brightsidegroup.co.uk
Contact name: Mark Cliff
Chairman: Mark Cliff
Tel: 01454 636 353
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@brightsidegrp
Main location: Aust, Bristol
Additional branches: Southampton, Torquay, Cardiff.
Staff numbers: 622
Major specialisms: Car, van, home, business ad commercial.
Major trading subsidiaries: One Insurance Services, ProSport, IQED, Quote Exchange.
What we are: Brightside Group is a top 20 UK insurance broker that delivers car, home and business insurance to our customers across the UK.
Vision/background: Our long-term aim is to become a top 10 UK broker, and we will achieve this by combining new technology with our customer-focused people and culture to offer our customers an unrivalled service with great products at a fair price.
Carrot Insurance
Global House, Westmere Drive, Crewe Business Park, Crewe, Cheshire CW1 6ZD
Website: www.carrotinsurance.com
Contact name: Ben Welsh
MD: Ed Rochfort
CEO: Nick Corrie
Tel: 0333 355 1725
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@CarrotInsurance
Parent company: Trak Global Group
Main location: Crewe
Additional branches: Manchester
Staff numbers: 100
Major specialisms: Young driver telematics; manufacturer insurance schemes.
What we are: A young driver telematics insurance broker.
Vision/background: Carrot has grown quickly since it was launched as a young driver insurance provider in 2012. Current customer numbers are 40,000, and growth has doubled year on year. We have about 100 people in our team, of whom 15 are in our risk management team, helping our young drivers improve their road safety.
Higos Insurance Services
7 Cary Court, Somerton Business Park, Bancombe Road, Somerton, Somerset TA11 6SB
Website: www.higos.co.uk
Contact name: Neil Wyatt, head of marketing
MD: Ian Gosden
Tel: 01749 834 500
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@higosinsurance
Parent company: Global Risk Partners
Main location: Somerton, Somerset
Additional branches: 20 branches located throughout the south and south west.
Staff numbers: 300
Major specialisms: Specialist properties including thatched, non-standard and let property. Specialist travel insurance products.
Acquisitions in the last two years: AJP Partnership; Courtenay Insurance Services; Denman Insurance Consultants; Colin Fear Insurance Services.
What we are: We have built our reputation on providing a winning combination of professional, independent advice and customer service for both personal and business customers.
Vision/background: The success and expansion of Higos has been based on staff development and quality customer service, resulting in the company achieving year-on-year growth. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver high quality face-to-face customer service throughout our expanding high street branch network. With the additional support of GRP we can provide a full range of covers at a competitive price.
Hood Group
1 Maitland House, Warrior Square, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 2JY
Website: www.hoodgroup.co.uk
Contact name: Bruce Reid, commercial director
MD: Simon Hood
Chairman: Eric Cater
Tel: 01702 443 721
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@hoodgroup1
Main location: Southend
Additional branches: Innovation Lab in Spitalfields.
Staff numbers: 159
Major specialisms: Home and travel insurance for affinity partners and intermediaries.
Major trading subsidiaries: Select & Protect, Hood Travel.
What we are: Combining our skills as a technology and data specialist with our focus on high quality customer service and considerable experience of working within the insurance and financial services industry, we aim to help our partners transform their insurance proposition by delivering innovative business models and products to engage more deeply with their customers.
Vision/background: Our mission is to transform insurance through innovation with a dedication to delighting partners and customers. We draw upon our 30+ years’ experience in partnering with well known household brands, high street retailers and insurers and utilise technology and people as the enablers, to offer partners innovative insurance solutions.
Lark (Group)
Lark (Group), Ibex House, 42-47 Minories, London EC3N 1DY
Website: www.larkinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Michael Bramford
MD: Stephen Lark
Chairman: Graham Lark
Tel: 0207 543 2800
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@larkinsurance
Parent company: Lark (2012) Limited
Main location: London
Additional branches: Barking, Kent, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Croydon, Farnborough, Maidstone.
Staff numbers: 327 (total) / 117 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: Private clients, HNW, financial institutions , employee benefits.
Major trading subsidiaries: Lark (Group) Limited, Lark Employee Benefits Limited, Euromarine Insurance Services Limited.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Euromarine Insurance Services Limited
What we are: Corporate, specialist private client and employee benefits broker targeting a wide range of clients, communities and niche areas in the UK and overseas.
Vision/background: Founded in 1948, we take pride in providing ‘made to measure’ insurance products and a personal service. The business continues to grow through both organic new client work, and strategic acquisitions of high quality people and like minded businesses.
Stackhouse Poland
Blenheim House, 1-2 Bridge Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RY
Website: www.stackhouse.co.uk
Contact name: Tim Johnson
MD: Tim Johnson
Chairman: Jeremy Cary
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Guildford
Additional branches: London, High Wycombe, Stevenage, Liverpool, South Woodham Ferrers, Maldon.
Staff numbers: 200 (total) / 80 personal lines only
Major specialisms: Private client, commercial, community, health and protection.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Cheam Insurance Brokers; Chris Frost.
What we are: Specialist independent private and commercial insurance broker.
Vision/background: Founded over 40 years ago, the business has grown significantly through both an organic and acquisition strategy. The vision is to create a leading independent private client and specialist commercial broker.
Sure Thing!
Maxim 3, 2 Parklands Avenue, Motherwell ML1 4WQ
Website: www.surething.co.uk
Contact name: Gemma Savage
MD/Chairman: Brendan Devine
Tel: 01698 470 082
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@SureThingInsure
Parent company: Iceberg (UK) Holdings
Main location: Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
Staff numbers: 91
Major specialisms: Car and van insurance.
What we are: Digitally focused broker providing car and van insurance.
Vision/background: Launched in 2014, Sure Thing! is a low cost digital insurance distributor with a fresh approach to car and van insurance. Built around the company’s core values to bring a fresh feel to the traditional insurance broker market, with a strong focus on customer experience on
and offline.
TempCover
Fyfe House, St James Road, Fleet, Hampshire GU51 3BH
Website: www.tempcover.com
Contact name: Alan Inskip
MD: Alan Inskip
Chairman: Mike Slack
Tel: 0844 557 3311
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Fleet, Hampshire
Staff numbers: 24
Major specialisms: 100% short-term insurance.
What we are: Intermediary specialising in the sale of short-term insurance, primarily motor.
Vision/background: Tempcover was set up to arrange short period covers (1-28 days) where clients either find it difficult to do so with their existing insurer, aren’t insured elsewhere or are concerned about risking their NCB. We offer a cheap and simple solution, allowing customers to view a range of providers, select their preference, move through multiple anti-fraud checks, before debited money (via credit/debit card/Paypal) and issuing documents (via email) all within 5 minutes. Since launch we have sold almost 2 million policies and are enjoying healthy growth year on year.
Vantage Insurance Services
41 Eastcheap, London EC3M 1DT
Website: www.vantageinsurance.co.uk
MD: John Collyear
Tel: 020 7655 8046
Email: [email protected]
Main location: London
Additional branches: Brentwood, Farnborough & Worthing.
Staff numbers: 119 (total) / 81 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: Caravan, motorhome, household, classic car collectors, prestige cars and tour operators liability insurance.
Major trading subsidiaries: Classic Insurance Services Ltd
What we are: A specialist broker to the outdoor leisure and enthusiast sector and tour operators’ liability.
Vision/background: Providing innovative, industry leading, insurance products combined with excellent customer service.
