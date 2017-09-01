Top 50 2017 - £25m - £49.99m

Autoline Insurance Group/ Avantia Insurance / Brightside Group / Carrot Insurance / Higos Insurance Services / Hood Group / Lark (Group) / Stackhouse Poland / Sure Thing! / TempCover / Vantage Insurance Services

Autoline Insurance Group

2 Ashtree Enterprise Park, Newry, Co. Down, Northern Ireland BT34 1BY

Website: www.autoline.co.uk

Contact name: Julie Gibbons

Autoline’s Michael Blaney

MD: Michael Blaney

Chairman: Mark Winlow

Tel: 028 3026 6333

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AutolineGroup

Parent company: Insure NI Ltd

Main location: Newry, Co. Down

Additional branches: Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Coleraine, Ballymena.

Staff numbers: 200

Major specialisms: Telematics, SME and corporate insurance.

What we are: Customer service and innovative indigenous, independent broker, one of the top three in Northern Ireland.

Vision/background: To be Ireland’s leading broker offering the right advice at the right price to our valued customer base. We are innovative offering an app based telematics solution ChilliDrive to young drivers and we deploy innovative work practices including our Autoline Academy to nurture and develop the best talent in the market.

Avantia Insurance

Avantia House, 29 Thames Street, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1PH

Website: www.avantiagroup.co.uk

Contact name: Gerry McNally

MD: Mark Eastham

Chairman: Steve Ashton

Tel: 0330 660 1200

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@homeprotect_uk

Parent company: ECI Partners LLP

Main location: Kingston upon Thames

Staff numbers: 120

Major specialisms: Home insurance

Major trading subsidiaries: HomeProtect

What we are: Internet broker specialising in non-standard household risks with delegated authority to underwrite in house on behalf of Axa Insurance plc and Pen Underwriting Limited.

Vision/background: Our vision is to make life easier for customers who find it harder to get insurance. We do this because we passionately believe everybody has the same right to protect their home and belongings. We are focused on transforming how complex home insurance is understood, priced and sold online.

Brightside Group

Brightside Park, Severn Bridge, Aust, Bristol BS35 4BL

Website: www.brightsidegroup.co.uk

Mark Cliff, chairman of Brightside Group

Contact name: Mark Cliff

Chairman: Mark Cliff

Tel: 01454 636 353

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@brightsidegrp

Main location: Aust, Bristol

Additional branches: Southampton, Torquay, Cardiff.

Staff numbers: 622

Major specialisms: Car, van, home, business ad commercial.

Major trading subsidiaries: One Insurance Services, ProSport, IQED, Quote Exchange.

What we are: Brightside Group is a top 20 UK insurance broker that delivers car, home and business insurance to our customers across the UK.

Vision/background: Our long-term aim is to become a top 10 UK broker, and we will achieve this by combining new technology with our customer-focused people and culture to offer our customers an unrivalled service with great products at a fair price.

Carrot Insurance

Carrot Insurance specialises in young driver telematics

Global House, Westmere Drive, Crewe Business Park, Crewe, Cheshire CW1 6ZD

Website: www.carrotinsurance.com

Contact name: Ben Welsh

MD: Ed Rochfort

CEO: Nick Corrie

Tel: 0333 355 1725

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@CarrotInsurance

Parent company: Trak Global Group

Main location: Crewe

Additional branches: Manchester

Staff numbers: 100

Major specialisms: Young driver telematics; manufacturer insurance schemes.

What we are: A young driver telematics insurance broker.

Vision/background: Carrot has grown quickly since it was launched as a young driver insurance provider in 2012. Current customer numbers are 40,000, and growth has doubled year on year. We have about 100 people in our team, of whom 15 are in our risk management team, helping our young drivers improve their road safety.

Higos Insurance Services

7 Cary Court, Somerton Business Park, Bancombe Road, Somerton, Somerset TA11 6SB

Website: www.higos.co.uk

Contact name: Neil Wyatt, head of marketing

Higos’ Ian Gosden

MD: Ian Gosden

Tel: 01749 834 500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@higosinsurance

Parent company: Global Risk Partners

Main location: Somerton, Somerset

Additional branches: 20 branches located throughout the south and south west.

Staff numbers: 300

Major specialisms: Specialist properties including thatched, non-standard and let property. Specialist travel insurance products.

Acquisitions in the last two years: AJP Partnership; Courtenay Insurance Services; Denman Insurance Consultants; Colin Fear Insurance Services.

What we are: We have built our reputation on providing a winning combination of professional, independent advice and customer service for both personal and business customers.

Vision/background: The success and expansion of Higos has been based on staff development and quality customer service, resulting in the company achieving year-on-year growth. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver high quality face-to-face customer service throughout our expanding high street branch network. With the additional support of GRP we can provide a full range of covers at a competitive price.

Hood Group

1 Maitland House, Warrior Square, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 2JY

Hood Group’s Innovation Lab is in Spitalfields

Website: www.hoodgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Bruce Reid, commercial director

MD: Simon Hood

Chairman: Eric Cater

Tel: 01702 443 721

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@hoodgroup1

Main location: Southend

Additional branches: Innovation Lab in Spitalfields.

Staff numbers: 159

Major specialisms: Home and travel insurance for affinity partners and intermediaries.

Major trading subsidiaries: Select & Protect, Hood Travel.

What we are: Combining our skills as a technology and data specialist with our focus on high quality customer service and considerable experience of working within the insurance and financial services industry, we aim to help our partners transform their insurance proposition by delivering innovative business models and products to engage more deeply with their customers.

Vision/background: Our mission is to transform insurance through innovation with a dedication to delighting partners and customers. We draw upon our 30+ years’ experience in partnering with well known household brands, high street retailers and insurers and utilise technology and people as the enablers, to offer partners innovative insurance solutions.

Lark (Group)

Lark (Group), Ibex House, 42-47 Minories, London EC3N 1DY

Website: www.larkinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Michael Bramford

Lark Group’s Stephen Lark

MD: Stephen Lark

Chairman: Graham Lark

Tel: 0207 543 2800

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@larkinsurance

Parent company: Lark (2012) Limited

Main location: London

Additional branches: Barking, Kent, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Croydon, Farnborough, Maidstone.

Staff numbers: 327 (total) / 117 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Private clients, HNW, financial institutions , employee benefits.

Major trading subsidiaries: Lark (Group) Limited, Lark Employee Benefits Limited, Euromarine Insurance Services Limited.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Euromarine Insurance Services Limited

What we are: Corporate, specialist private client and employee benefits broker targeting a wide range of clients, communities and niche areas in the UK and overseas.

Vision/background: Founded in 1948, we take pride in providing ‘made to measure’ insurance products and a personal service. The business continues to grow through both organic new client work, and strategic acquisitions of high quality people and like minded businesses.

Stackhouse Poland

Blenheim House, 1-2 Bridge Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RY

Website: www.stackhouse.co.uk

Contact name: Tim Johnson

MD: Tim Johnson

Chairman: Jeremy Cary

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Guildford

Additional branches: London, High Wycombe, Stevenage, Liverpool, South Woodham Ferrers, Maldon.

Staff numbers: 200 (total) / 80 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Private client, commercial, community, health and protection.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Cheam Insurance Brokers; Chris Frost.

What we are: Specialist independent private and commercial insurance broker.

Vision/background: Founded over 40 years ago, the business has grown significantly through both an organic and acquisition strategy. The vision is to create a leading independent private client and specialist commercial broker.

Sure Thing!

Maxim 3, 2 Parklands Avenue, Motherwell ML1 4WQ

Website: www.surething.co.uk

Contact name: Gemma Savage

Brendan Devine of Sure Thing!

MD/Chairman: Brendan Devine

Tel: 01698 470 082

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@SureThingInsure

Parent company: Iceberg (UK) Holdings

Main location: Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Staff numbers: 91

Major specialisms: Car and van insurance.

What we are: Digitally focused broker providing car and van insurance.

Vision/background: Launched in 2014, Sure Thing! is a low cost digital insurance distributor with a fresh approach to car and van insurance. Built around the company’s core values to bring a fresh feel to the traditional insurance broker market, with a strong focus on customer experience on

and offline.

TempCover

Fyfe House, St James Road, Fleet, Hampshire GU51 3BH

Website: www.tempcover.com

Contact name: Alan Inskip

MD: Alan Inskip

Chairman: Mike Slack

Tel: 0844 557 3311

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Fleet, Hampshire

Staff numbers: 24

Major specialisms: 100% short-term insurance.

What we are: Intermediary specialising in the sale of short-term insurance, primarily motor.

Vision/background: Tempcover was set up to arrange short period covers (1-28 days) where clients either find it difficult to do so with their existing insurer, aren’t insured elsewhere or are concerned about risking their NCB. We offer a cheap and simple solution, allowing customers to view a range of providers, select their preference, move through multiple anti-fraud checks, before debited money (via credit/debit card/Paypal) and issuing documents (via email) all within 5 minutes. Since launch we have sold almost 2 million policies and are enjoying healthy growth year on year.

Vantage Insurance Services

41 Eastcheap, London EC3M 1DT

Vantage Insurance Services’s specialisms include caravan and motorhome

Website: www.vantageinsurance.co.uk

MD: John Collyear

Tel: 020 7655 8046

Email: [email protected]

Main location: London

Additional branches: Brentwood, Farnborough & Worthing.

Staff numbers: 119 (total) / 81 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Caravan, motorhome, household, classic car collectors, prestige cars and tour operators liability insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: Classic Insurance Services Ltd

What we are: A specialist broker to the outdoor leisure and enthusiast sector and tour operators’ liability.

Vision/background: Providing innovative, industry leading, insurance products combined with excellent customer service.