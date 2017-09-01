Top 50 2017 - £75m - £99.99m
Abbey Insurance Brokers / Acorn Insurance
Abbey Insurance Brokers
10 Governors Place, Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland BT38 7BN
Website: www.abbeyinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: John McMichael
MD: Paul Hanna
Chairman: George Storey
Tel: 08000 66 55 44
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: Prestige Holding Limited
Main location: Carrickfergus
Additional branches: 22
Staff numbers: 567 (total) / 368 personal lines only
Major specialisms: Car, home, taxi.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Open & Direct Insurance (trading division of Swinton Insurance in N Ireland Feb 2016).
What we are: Personal lines insurance broker.
Vision/background: Founded in 1973 Abbey Insurance Brokers Limited is Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned insurance broker.
Acorn Insurance
The Lighthouse, 98 Liverpool Road, Formby L37 6BS
Contact name: Alan Keating
MD/Chairman: Alan Keating
Tel: 01704 836 000
Parent company: Granite Underwriting
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Formby
Additional branches: 10
Staff numbers: 311 (total)
Major specialisms: Taxi and niche PC.
Major trading subsidiaries: (Of Granite Underwriting) Acorn; Motorcade.
What we are: The Granite Group is the home for specialist motor insurance – understanding client needs, providing appropriate solutions and quality, trusted service.
Vision/background: To be the UK’s premier niche motor broker.
