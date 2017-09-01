Insurance Age

Top 50 2017 - £75m - £99.99m

Top 50 £75-100m
  • Insurance Age staff
Abbey Insurance Brokers / Acorn Insurance

Abbey Insurance Brokers

10 Governors Place, Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland BT38 7BN

Website: www.abbeyinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: John McMichael

MD: Paul Hanna

Chairman: George Storey

Tel: 08000 66 55 44

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Prestige Holding Limited

Main location: Carrickfergus

Additional branches: 22

Staff numbers: 567 (total) / 368 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Car, home, taxi.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Open & Direct Insurance (trading division of Swinton Insurance in N Ireland Feb 2016).

What we are: Personal lines insurance broker.

Vision/background: Founded in 1973 Abbey Insurance Brokers Limited is Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned insurance broker. 

Acorn Insurance

The Lighthouse, 98 Liverpool Road, Formby L37 6BS

Contact name: Alan Keating

MD/Chairman: Alan Keating

Tel: 01704 836 000

Parent company: Granite Underwriting

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Formby

Additional branches: 10

Staff numbers: 311 (total)

Major specialisms: Taxi and niche PC.

Major trading subsidiaries: (Of Granite Underwriting) Acorn; Motorcade.

What we are: The Granite Group is the home for specialist motor insurance – understanding client needs, providing appropriate solutions and quality, trusted service.

Vision/background: To be the UK’s premier niche motor broker.

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines

