Top 50 2017 - £250m - £499.99m

Top 50 £250-500m
Adrian Flux Insurance / A-Plan Holdings

Adrian Flux Insurance

East Winch Hall, East Winch, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE32 1HN

Website: www.adrianflux.co.uk

Contact name: Gerry Bucke

MD/Chairman: David Flux

Tel: 01553 845 999

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Kings Lynn

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers: 1,150 

Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, household, motorbikes, vans, classic cars, modified cars, performance cars, kit cars, motorhomes, young drivers with over 60 specialist areas.

Major trading subsidiaries: HIC Insurance, Flux Direct, Bikesure Insurance, Chartwell Insurance, Hadleigh Breakdown and Trinity Lane Insurance.

What we are: The UK’s leading privately owned and independent personal lines specialist.

Vision/background: Founded in 1973, Adrian Flux established the business to offer a motor insurance service to disabled drivers and specialist vehicles. The business has grown to offer cover and schemes in more than 60 various specialist motor and household areas.

A-Plan Holdings

Des Roches Square, Witney OX28 4LE

Website: aplan.co.uk

Contact name: Carl Shuker

MD: Carl Shuker

Chairman: Max Carruthers

Tel: 01993 893 311

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Witney

Additional branches: 87 branches and centres

Staff numbers: 1,137 

Major specialisms: Personal lines

What we are: A growing community and specialist personal lines and commercial intermediary.

Vision/background: A-Plan has been established for over 50 years, and offers personal and commercial insurance to members of the local community, aiming to provide high standards of advice and service - a very well received alternative to self service over the internet. For insurers we deliver properly underwritten and priced business to deliver a good underwriting result.

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines

