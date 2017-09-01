Top 50 2017 - £250m - £499.99m
Adrian Flux Insurance / A-Plan Holdings
Adrian Flux Insurance
East Winch Hall, East Winch, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE32 1HN
Website: www.adrianflux.co.uk
Contact name: Gerry Bucke
MD/Chairman: David Flux
Tel: 01553 845 999
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Kings Lynn
Additional branches: One
Staff numbers: 1,150
Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, household, motorbikes, vans, classic cars, modified cars, performance cars, kit cars, motorhomes, young drivers with over 60 specialist areas.
Major trading subsidiaries: HIC Insurance, Flux Direct, Bikesure Insurance, Chartwell Insurance, Hadleigh Breakdown and Trinity Lane Insurance.
What we are: The UK’s leading privately owned and independent personal lines specialist.
Vision/background: Founded in 1973, Adrian Flux established the business to offer a motor insurance service to disabled drivers and specialist vehicles. The business has grown to offer cover and schemes in more than 60 various specialist motor and household areas.
A-Plan Holdings
Des Roches Square, Witney OX28 4LE
Website: aplan.co.uk
Contact name: Carl Shuker
MD: Carl Shuker
Chairman: Max Carruthers
Tel: 01993 893 311
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Witney
Additional branches: 87 branches and centres
Staff numbers: 1,137
Major specialisms: Personal lines
What we are: A growing community and specialist personal lines and commercial intermediary.
Vision/background: A-Plan has been established for over 50 years, and offers personal and commercial insurance to members of the local community, aiming to provide high standards of advice and service - a very well received alternative to self service over the internet. For insurers we deliver properly underwritten and priced business to deliver a good underwriting result.
More on Broker
POLL: ABI SLAMS "UNNECESSARY, UNWORKABLE AND UNFAIR" MOTOR RULING
Most read
- Lloyd's syndicates file counterclaim in Kanye West $10m insurance claim
- Ardonagh Group-backed Chase Templeton makes five buys
- Arnold Schwarzenegger to front FCA's ad campaign on PPI deadline
- News analysis: Allianz and LV deal sees personal and commercial lines business shake-up
- Opinion: Nick Garner on unrated insurers and customer choice in motor
- GRP-owned Marshall Wooldridge buys ECS Insurance Brokers
- Donegan steps away from Price Forbes to advise Ardonagh Group