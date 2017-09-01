Insurance Age

Top 50 2017 - £500m - £749.99m

Top 50 £500-750m
  • Insurance Age staff
Swinton Group

Embankment West Tower, 101 Cathedral Approach, Salford M3 7FB

Website: www.swinton.co.uk

Contact name: Rachael Richards – PR manager ([email protected] )

MD: Gilles Normand

Chairman: Chris Moat

Tel: 0161 236 1222

Email: [email protected]

@SwintonGroup

Parent company: Covéa SGAM

Main location: Nationwide (head office: Manchester)

Additional branches: 110 across the UK

Staff numbers: 2,409

Major specialisms: Motor (including cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, taxis, vans, motorhomes and caravans) insurance; home (buildings and contents) insurance; commercial insurance

Major trading subsidiaries: Safeguard

What we are: Swinton Insurance is the UK’s largest high street insurance broker combining online and telephone services with a network of 110 branches across the UK, giving us the ability to deliver a highly personal service.

Vision/background: Swinton Insurance has been helping people find the right cover for their individual needs for 60 years by using a panel of insurers. Swinton currently serves over 1m customers, handles a range of policies including car, taxi, home, van, bike, caravan and travel. The company employs 2,409 dedicated colleagues.

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines

