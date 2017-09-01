Insurance Age

Top 50 2017 - £750m+

Top 50 £750m+
Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)

Conquest House, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex TN39 3LW

Website: www.hastingsdirect.com

Contact name: Tobias van der Meer 

Tobias van der Meer of Hastings

MD: Tobias van der Meer 

Chairman: Peter Blanc (non-executive chairman)

Tel: 01424 735 735

Email: [email protected]

@HastingsDirect

Parent company: Hastings Group Holdings plc

Main location: Conquest House, Bexhill-on-Sea

Additional branches: Leicester, Newmarket

Staff numbers: 2,680

Major specialisms: Car, home, bike, van insurance.

What we are: We are a fast growing, agile, data and digitally focused general insurance provider to the UK car, van, bike and home insurance market. Hastings Direct is a trading name of Hastings Insurance Services Limited, the UK trading subsidiary of Hastings Group Holdings plc.

Vision/background: To protect 1 in 10 in the UK by 2020 by offering refreshingly straightforward insurance products online and by phone at competitive prices with a customer focused approach.

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines

