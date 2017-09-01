Top 50 2017 - State of the market

Personal lines performance boost: Analysis of this year’s Top 50 reveals a picture of growth and opportunity

The respondents to Insurance Age’s Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines supplement have had another stellar year.

Both gross written premium (GWP) and income levels measured on a like-for-like basis have increased.

And, analysis of these figures by number of employees indicates increased efficiency and thus higher potential profitability.

There is though a sting in the tail. No matter how the data is calculated the number of people working across the Top 50 has reduced.

There were 48 brokers who responded to requests for information. At first glance the headline figure of £4.74bn of gross written premium controlled by participants could indicate a problem given last year it was £4.96bn.

Improving market

In fact these raw figures mask considerable improvements across the board. The fall from 2016 is driven almost entirely by the removal of Ageas Retail, previously a top three player. Technically the market has shrunk. But given the other participants almost made up for the withdrawal and that the GWP drop should have been bigger there is clearly no need for panic.

Ageas closed Castle Cover to new business in February and at the end of March some 521 people lost their jobs as Kwik Fit stopped writing new business and the office in Glasgow was shut. RIAS has moved from a panel model to a sole underwriting arrangement. In short, Ageas Retail is no longer appropriate for inclusion.

Ahead of moving to the breakdown of the figures, it is worth highlighting the change in status to ‘undisclosed’ for both The AA and BGL.

The AA’s results for the year ended 31 January 2017 revealed that the insurance services division, which also includes financial services, had stable Ebitda and turnover. While policy numbers reduced it is safe to assume they remain a major player.

As does BGL. In its most recent results for the year to 30 June 2016 the group’s insurance distribution and outsourcing division showed a 5% rise in policy numbers.

There were four new entrants: Acorn Insurance, Carrot Insurance, First Central and Lycetts, as well as the return of Hughes Insurance which has reverted to a panel approach. Jelf/Bluefin is a quasi new entrant having previously been recorded as two separate firms.

Let’s look at each of the figures in turn. Firstly, using a like-for-like comparison, GWP across the relevant respondents has risen by 5.8%. Indeed, as the graphic above shows, 12 brokers reported double digit rises. Only nine brokers reported a decrease in GWP.

The positivity continues in the income section. A fair comparison reveals that income grew by 5% to reach £949.7m.

Employee downturn

As already flagged though, the employee numbers are the negative part of the story.

The total employed across all participants featured in the supplement is 17,412. This is fractionally down on 2016 which in turn had been down on 2015.

For those releasing figures this year and last, the headcount has decreased by 1.9% to 13,876.

Naturally, the shrinking workforce has had a marked impact on per-employee GWP and per-employee commission figures.

Across the whole supplement GWP per employee is £272,191 and commission is £64,982.

Using only brokers where movement can be measured the average premium handled by each employee increased by 7.8%. The earnings per head number also rose, in this instance by a similar 7%.

Marginal gains

Which just leaves the average margin. Using data for the supplement as a whole this comes in at 26.3% which is better than last year’s 25.3%.

The figures are almost identical when calculated using only those firms who have supplied information for both years.

As in previous editions there remains a huge discrepancy across the market. The highest income to GWP margin is 51% and the lowest is 10%. The majority of businesses (62%) have their margin in the 20-30% band (see table below).

So where is all the growth coming from?

The 2016/17 financial year saw home insurance pricing stay flat. According to research by the AA it nudged up by only 0.5%. However, over the same period average comprehensive motor premiums leapt by 12.9%.

The motor market hardening will certainly have had an impact on the Top 50 personal lines players. But it is not enough to explain their growth.

Take another look at the top performers box and a key part of the answer becomes clear. The list is absolutely littered with brokers already at the cutting edge of harnessing the power of technology and those investing further.

The market has long prided itself on the ability to be dynamic, to meet the competition head-on with value adding approaches. This has meant giving clients what they need, how and when they want it. Service, marketing, reputation are all part of the mix. But more than ever software – both linking to the insurers and linking to clients – is driving ever greater efficiency, greater profitability and greater market share. A virtuous circle.

Dynamic brokers

And what comes next? The technology revolution is only just beginning, so it is a world of opportunity for brokers to grow. The backdrop for those involved with home insurance is one of more of the same. The cost of escape of water claims is increasingly highlighted by insurers. But the general sentiment is that despite this effect the pricing around property is unlikely to shift dramatically anytime soon.

But the situation is definitely different for motor. Any analysis will be dominated by one word: Ogden. Rates are already moving further north as insurers reprice risks to take into account the change that came into force this March moving the discount rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75%. The full impact is yet to be felt and there is further to go on premium rises.

This time last year the market was looking at the prospect of a steady and bright 12 months. Overall, as the detail in the figures show, it certainly had a good year.

The Top 50 remain a powerhouse. The firms sharing data represent 57% of all personal lines premium sold through brokers. Whatever challenges will come in the next 12 months there is no doubt they will rise to them and can face the future with confidence.