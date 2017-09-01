Insurance Age

Top 50 2017 - Bandings

Top 50
Top 50 listing - Brokers are listed alphabetically in bands of GWP

£750m plus

Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)

£500m-£749.99m

Swinton Group

£250m-£499.99m

Adrian Flux Insurance • A-Plan Holdings

£150m-£249.99m

Arthur J. Gallagher • Complete Cover Group / Hyperformance • Eldon Insurance Services • First Central Insurance Management • Markerstudy Group – Retail and Ultimate • Towergate

£100m-£149.99m

Autonet Insurance Services • Be Wiser Insurance • Endsleigh Insurance Services 

£75m-£99.99m

Abbey Insurance Brokers • Acorn Insurance

£50m-£74.99m

Carole Nash Insurance Consultants • Devitt Insurance Services • Fresh Insurance Services Group • Grove & Dean • Hughes Insurance • Jelf / Bluefin • MCE Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance

£25m-£49.99m

Autoline Insurance Group • Avantia Insurance • Brightside Group • Carrot Insurance • Higos Insurance Services • Hood Group • Lark (Group) • Stackhouse Poland • Sure Thing! • TempCover • Vantage Insurance Services 

£20m-£24.99m

Academy Insurance • Alan Boswell Group • Caravan Guard • SEIB Insurance Brokers 

£15m-£19.99m

Ceta Insurance • Lycetts • P J Hayman & Company

£10m-£14.99m

Aston Scott Group • Sutton Winson 

Under £10m

Clark Thomson Chartered Insurance Brokers • ICB Group • Kerr Group Insurance • Laurie Ross • Ryan’s • Saffron Insurance Services

Undisclosed

The following companies asked to be wholly or partly excluded from the list or did not supply their details. However, they would otherwise form part of this year’s Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines. This listing is not the full representation of brokers within the personal lines market.

AABGL Group • Cornmarket Insurance Services • One Call • Right Choice Insurance Brokers • Staysure

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines

