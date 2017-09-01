Top 50 2017 - Bandings
Top 50 listing - Brokers are listed alphabetically in bands of GWP
£750m plus
Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)
£500m-£749.99m
Swinton Group
£250m-£499.99m
Adrian Flux Insurance • A-Plan Holdings
£150m-£249.99m
Arthur J. Gallagher • Complete Cover Group / Hyperformance • Eldon Insurance Services • First Central Insurance Management • Markerstudy Group – Retail and Ultimate • Towergate
£100m-£149.99m
Autonet Insurance Services • Be Wiser Insurance • Endsleigh Insurance Services
£75m-£99.99m
Abbey Insurance Brokers • Acorn Insurance
£50m-£74.99m
Carole Nash Insurance Consultants • Devitt Insurance Services • Fresh Insurance Services Group • Grove & Dean • Hughes Insurance • Jelf / Bluefin • MCE Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance
£25m-£49.99m
Autoline Insurance Group • Avantia Insurance • Brightside Group • Carrot Insurance • Higos Insurance Services • Hood Group • Lark (Group) • Stackhouse Poland • Sure Thing! • TempCover • Vantage Insurance Services
£20m-£24.99m
Academy Insurance • Alan Boswell Group • Caravan Guard • SEIB Insurance Brokers
£15m-£19.99m
Ceta Insurance • Lycetts • P J Hayman & Company
£10m-£14.99m
Aston Scott Group • Sutton Winson
Under £10m
Clark Thomson Chartered Insurance Brokers • ICB Group • Kerr Group Insurance • Laurie Ross • Ryan’s • Saffron Insurance Services
Undisclosed
The following companies asked to be wholly or partly excluded from the list or did not supply their details. However, they would otherwise form part of this year’s Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines. This listing is not the full representation of brokers within the personal lines market.
AA • BGL Group • Cornmarket Insurance Services • One Call • Right Choice Insurance Brokers • Staysure
