Brightside's IQED office move impacts 90 staff
Broker to move its medical reporting business from Cardiff to Bristol.
Brightside Group is proposing to re-locate its medical reporting business IQED from its present site in Cardiff to the firm’s headquarters in Aust, just outside Bristol.
The broker stated that the move impacts 90 staff based in Cardiff, adding that a consultation has commenced with the team and that all will be offered roles in the new location.
Brightside operations director Geoff Hardes said that he hoped to complete the consultation and move by the end of this year.
Resources
Hardes commented: “IQED has been highly successful, and makes a strong revenue contribution to the group.
“In bringing IQED to our Aust HQ we will be able to give additional focus and resources to the business, including people, management time and enhanced career opportunities in the wider group.”
He continued: “IQED is a business we want to nurture, so this is not simply a cost cutting exercise.
“We will enable our people at IQED to transition across to Bristol if they wish to, and we do not anticipate any reduction in the number of roles.”
According to Hardes, the move will not have an impact on Brightside’s other offices at Torquay and Southampton.
