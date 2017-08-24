Calling all Birmingham brokers – Broker Apprentice open for interviews

Insurance Age to host interviews in the city on 19 September – with dates also available in Manchester, London and for the first time ever by Skype.

The first interviews for the fifth series of Broker Apprentice will be held in Birmingham on 19 September.

Applications for the popular series are now open for candidates with less than five years of broking experience - so apply today if you think you are the best new broker in the industry.

In addition to Birmingham, interviews will take place in Manchester and London, but don’t worry if you can’t make it to those locations – for the first time ever we will also be assessing potential candidates remotely over Skype.

Along with series sponsor Axa, Insurance Age is looking for confident, savvy and hard-working business operators who would like to broadcast their expertise and industry knowledge. The contestants will ultimately be judged by Axa’s very own Alan Sugar: UK CEO Brendan McCafferty.

Winner

Applications close on 11 September, so sign up now to take part in this award-winning series where contestants will be pitted against each other in a number of exciting insurance challenges which will be judged by a team of experts from Insurance Age and Axa.

The 2017 winner will receive a great prize – a place on Axa’s Broker Future seminar taking place over two days at a stunning chateau in France.

In addition, the winner will get access to top management consultants, with the aim of arming up-and-coming brokers with the leadership tools needed to succeed in the market.

If you are a manager and have a bright star in your junior team, encourage your staff to complete an entry as soon as possible.

Apply

To apply you must be available on the dates listed below:

Initial Interview Dates: (you must be available for ONE of these dates)

19 September - Birmingham

21 September - Manchester

22 September - London

25 September - Remotely by Skype

Task and Filming Dates: (you must be available for ALL of these dates)

Task dates: 9, 10 and 11 October in London

(overnight accommodation provided for candidates on 9 and 10)

Final interview: 23 October in London

Apply today for a chance to be part of the insurance series of the year.