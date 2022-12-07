Biba and CFC publish new cyber risk guide
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has worked with CFC to publish a new guide to help brokers and small businesses understand the prevailing cyber risks.
CFC is the specialist cyber insurance provider behind Biba’s cyber insurance scheme.
The guide will help brokers and SMEs to learn about the threat landscape that actively targets small businesses and how cyber insurance can protect a business from criminal attacks.
The guide addresses how many businesses may misunderstand the application of cyber cover by using case studies to show the risks businesses face. It also contains a glossary of terms to help cut through the jargon.Biba’s 2022
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
Most read
- Zurich names David Nichols UK head of retail after David Martin exit
- Under 20% of firms meet FCA expectations on attestation records
- Ransomware-hit SSP under broker fire amid latest issues
- RSA set to launch low-carbon underwriting policy
- Gallagher calculates 40% of commercial properties underinsured
- Turnover tops £20m at Alan Boswell after reshuffle
- FCA says insurers undervaluing cars and other items at claims stage