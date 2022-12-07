Biba and CFC publish new cyber risk guide

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has worked with CFC to publish a new guide to help brokers and small businesses understand the prevailing cyber risks.

CFC is the specialist cyber insurance provider behind Biba’s cyber insurance scheme.

The guide will help brokers and SMEs to learn about the threat landscape that actively targets small businesses and how cyber insurance can protect a business from criminal attacks.

The guide addresses how many businesses may misunderstand the application of cyber cover by using case studies to show the risks businesses face. It also contains a glossary of terms to help cut through the jargon.

