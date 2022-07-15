In Depth: Insurtechs – brokers beware before before entering this sector

Like a glorious swimming pool on the hottest of summer days, the insurtech sector appears the only place to be – so no wonder new entrants continue to take the plunge. However, are regional brokers part of this inviting picture? Or should more dive in, or at least dip a toe in the water?

A recent article in the Financial Times, albeit focused on the US, claimed some insurtechs are under pressure as “hype dies down and losses mount”. A UK source said he was aware a number of UK insurtechs “are