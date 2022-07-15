In Depth: Insurtechs – brokers beware before before entering this sector
Like a glorious swimming pool on the hottest of summer days, the insurtech sector appears the only place to be – so no wonder new entrants continue to take the plunge. However, are regional brokers part of this inviting picture? Or should more dive in, or at least dip a toe in the water?
A recent article in the Financial Times, albeit focused on the US, claimed some insurtechs are under pressure as “hype dies down and losses mount”. A UK source said he was aware a number of UK insurtechs “are
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Technology
Most read
- Video Q&A: Achieving quality in the marine space
- Zego confirms redundancies
- Sabre warns of surging claims costs as motor GWP and profit drops
- Opinion: Unpicking the regulator’s ‘Dear CEO’ letters
- Insurtech app Honcho shuts up shop
- WTW warns of accelerating motor claims inflation
- Roundtable: How can brokers blossom in the ever-evolving EV market?