Acturis posts revenue rise for 2020

Acturis Group has reported a 14.5% increase in revenue to £104.9m for the year ended 30 September 2020.

The software house also saw an increase in operating profit to £33.1m in 2020, up from £30.2m in the preceding year.

According to Acturis, the group has recently consolidated its accounts under parent company Topinsure Group, which was incorporated in 2019, and the results for 2019 have therefore been generated on a pro forma basis.

The business further reported a pre-tax profit of £24.4m