SSP confirms job cuts as CEO Stephen Lathrope exits

SSP has confirmed that a number of staff have been put at risk of redundancy as part of a “simplification” programme, Insurance Age can reveal.

In addition, chief executive officer Stephen Lathrope, chief technology officer Kevin Gaut and chief operating officer Jim Sadler have all exited the business.

SSP declined to comment on how many roles are affected by the redundancy programme and whether it has appointed a successor for Lathrope.

The move follows the recent acquisition of SSP by