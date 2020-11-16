Insurance Age

SchemeServe adds open APIs to platform

key technology
  • Insurance Age staff
SchemeServe, a cloud-based provider of insurance software, has launched API Builder, which it described as a new market first facility allowing schemes brokers to add any API (Application Programming Interface) to products themselves without needing any additional development.

APIs are used to get third party data in and out of a platform. For example, this might include data from Companies House, or food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency for certain commercial schemes including

