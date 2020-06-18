Broker Week: How can brokers respond to clients’ digital demands?

As part of Applied Broker Week, Eileen McFadden of Arnold Clark Insurance Services, outlines the benefits of investing in new technology

The digital revolution has changed customer expectations, driving them to demand more instant service. Many forward-thinking brokers, such as Arnold Clark Insurance Services, have explored how they can utilise technology to better serve their customers and attract even more young, digitally savvy prospects.

During Applied systems Broker Week, Eileen McFadden, general manager of Arnold Clark, an independently owned family-run car dealer in Europe which also supplies personal and commercial insurance for their clients, explained how the business succeeded with its digital transformation.

What were they main challenges that made you look for technology to integrate with your broker management system?

We added a quote-to-buy feature to our website, which significantly improved customer satisfaction and staff productivity. However, we used mail and email to send important insurance documents to our clients. We heard many customers say they wanted an end-to-end digital experience when using a quote-to-buy feature, so not being able to instantly receive documents upon purchasing was one of the reasons we looked for a solution.

Additionally, many of our customers do not use email for security reasons and the mail could take up to two weeks to deliver documents, so we needed technology to provide secure and instant access to documents.

Having been an Applied customer for years, we began to evaluate how we could integrate new technology into our broker management system to improve our customer satisfaction and competitive advantage.

Can you tell us more about the software that you chose?

We chose to implement Applied CSR24 to deliver on our customers’ demand for anytime, anywhere access to information. We are currently using the Arnold Clark-branded online customer portal to provide our customers with 24/7 access to insurance policy information and documents. The portal seamlessly integrates with our broker management system, Applied TAM, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing our staff to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business.

Now that Applied CSR24 is implemented, how have you rolled it out to your customers?

We have had Applied CSR24 implemented since September 2019, and we are currently rolling the software out to customers through new business and renewal clients. So far, nearly 30% of our customers are using Applied CSR24 to securely access important insurance documents whenever and wherever they want.

How has Applied CSR24 impacted your staff?

While the software was showing a significant impact before the pandemic, the use of the portal has skyrocketed since everyone is working remotely, driving significant productivity for staff.

By enabling customers to directly access documents rather than having to call our staff, Customer Service Agents have been able to increase their productivity from 65% to 85% during the day. They now have the time to focus on more revenue-generating activities, such as cross-selling and upselling to customers.

Are there any other benefits that you’ve seen from the self-service portal?

We have seen a savings of £1,000 per month in costs of printing and mailing. While there has been some cost incurred by taking on this new technology, the cost-savings of printing/mailing and the customer satisfaction added by Applied CSR24 has dramatically improved our competitive value proposition now and for the future.

What are your plans for Applied CSR24 as you continue to grow?

We will continue to roll out the customer portal to the rest of our customer base over the next 12 months. We are also looking into adding more features of the software, such as payments and claims filing, once we have rolled it out to the majority of our client base.

Do you have anything else that you’d like to include?

Yes, just that Applied CSR24 eases the transactions with customers. A customer should be able to contact their broker anytime, even outside of working hours. Applied CSR24 lets our customers change their policy details and access their documents without actually having to speak to someone. It’s of upmost importance, especially for commercial customers, to have 24/7 access to their broker.

As businesses and customers continue to rely more on digital technology through the pandemic and in the future, it is critical for brokers to deliver service in the way their customers expect. Taking on new technology can seem like a daunting task, especially during a time of such uncertainty. However, it will ultimately reap benefits in productivity, cost-savings and customer satisfaction for your business, just like Arnold Clark Insurance Services.

Eileen McFadden is general manager, Arnold Clark Insurance Services

