Insurance Covid Cast: Reinvigorationg the workforce post-pandemic
In the 27th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together an expert panel to discuss what the insurance sector has learnt over the last three months - and how it might shape the employer-employee relationship when offices re-open.
The recording kicks off a new campaign from Infopro Digital’s insurance division called Future of Insurance Work, that aims to provide a platform for people to discuss and share ideas, advice, best practices and experiences as the sector looks to reset and restart in a post-Covid-19 world and look beyond the pandemic.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss how Covid-19 has changed the role of the manager and intra-business communication; the return of humanity to the workplace; the demand for more flexibility and giving the workforce a greater voice; challenges around productivity; and the tipping point in terms of digitalisation, are:
Annette Andrews, former chief people officer at Lloyd’s and partner/co-founder of Fragile2Agile
Mark Huxley, founder and chairman, Cognitive Risk
Julie Page, UK CEO, Aon
Keith Richards, CEO, Personal Finance Society and managing director of engagement, Chartered Insurance Institute
Chris Simson, director of HR, Munich Re Specialty Group
Lizzy Tyler, head of people TL Dallas & Co
If you would like to share your thought on the Future of Insurance Work, whether by participating in future Covid-Casts on this subject; or comments/blogs and taking part in articles please email [email protected]
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid - 19: Action group hits Hiscox with £40m arbitration claim
- Brokers mixed response to Black Lives Matter
- Ageas hunts new distribution chief as Middle makes first moves as CEO
- Searchlight completes GRP deal
- British dentists questions wordings included in BI test case
- FCA expands number of wordings under scope of BI test case
- RSA exits single commercial vehicle market