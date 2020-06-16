Insurance Covid Cast: Reinvigorationg the workforce post-pandemic

In the 27th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together an expert panel to discuss what the insurance sector has learnt over the last three months - and how it might shape the employer-employee relationship when offices re-open.

The recording kicks off a new campaign from Infopro Digital’s insurance division called Future of Insurance Work, that aims to provide a platform for people to discuss and share ideas, advice, best practices and experiences as the sector looks to reset and restart in a post-Covid-19 world and look beyond the pandemic.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss how Covid-19 has changed the role of the manager and intra-business communication; the return of humanity to the workplace; the demand for more flexibility and giving the workforce a greater voice; challenges around productivity; and the tipping point in terms of digitalisation, are:

Annette Andrews, former chief people officer at Lloyd’s and partner/co-founder of Fragile2Agile

Mark Huxley, founder and chairman, Cognitive Risk

Julie Page, UK CEO, Aon

Keith Richards, CEO, Personal Finance Society and managing director of engagement, Chartered Insurance Institute

Chris Simson, director of HR, Munich Re Specialty Group

Lizzy Tyler, head of people TL Dallas & Co

If you would like to share your thought on the Future of Insurance Work, whether by participating in future Covid-Casts on this subject; or comments/blogs and taking part in articles please email [email protected]