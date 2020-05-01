Insurance Covid-Cast episode seven: Empathetic, sympathetic and offering strategic guidance – how brokers are managing clients in lockdown
In the latest episode of Insurance Post and Insurance Age’s new series of video casts brought to you while our journalists are in isolation lockdown we discuss how brokers maintain their ‘trusted adviser’ status during these difficult time.
Joining Insurance Age editor Sian Barton to discuss how intermediaries can maintain a level of business as usual during lockdown; what BAU might look like in the future; the role of technology in facilitating market contact; and how broking has moved from a business experience to a human experience as working from home has become the great leveller are:
Peter Goodman, Aventus Platform CEO and founder
Anthony Gruppo, Marsh Commercial CEO
Rob Simpson, Regional Managing Director, Towergate Insurance Brokers
Richard Tuplin, Ethos Broking MD
