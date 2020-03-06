Profile: C-Quence founder Jacqueline McNamee

Shaking up insurance: C-Quence founder Jacqueline McNamee tells Insurance Age why she broke out of a career in big corporates and why technology is poised to disrupt the industry

Jacqueline McNamee now inhabits a very different world from the one she was in just a few years ago.

She is one of the most recognisable faces in the UK insurance world, but the former UK CEO for AIG took a step back from management at the major insurer back in 2016.

In 2017, instead of moving back into one of the many respected corporates in the insurance space, she set out on her own with insurtech C-Quence, with the aim of using technology to help brokers trade and service mid-market commercial clients.

After exiting AIG in a company-wide executive cull, McNamee found herself fielding job offers from a variety of firms but soon realised she wasn’t keen on going back into a large, structured organisation.

She explains: “I didn’t want to work in a big company again. I had a good run of it. I really enjoyed it. I wanted to be unshackled from one track and unshackled from corporate politics.”

Indeed, C-Quence, which she set up in 2017 after a period of reflection and fending off those offers, is a very different beast. But more of that tech managing general agent later.

Beginnings

McNamee grew up in the West of Ireland and didn’t harbour any ambition to work in the insurance sector.

“I didn’t even know what an underwriter was to be honest,” she admits.

Instead she went to Trinity College Dublin to study engineering, which played to her strengths. “I was in a Catholic boarding school in the West of Ireland and the thought of moving to Dublin to study engineering was very exciting.

“I always liked maths. Maths and science have always been my strongest subjects.” She adds: “It was a great educational challenge too, to do something as broad as engineering.”

Following that she joined Chubb’s trainee programme, which offered international travel. “I just fell into this after studying a pretty intensive curriculum. The prospect of being sent to the US for a six months training program seemed very appealing,” she remembers.

“They send all of their trainees to the US to a Chubb ‘school of insurance’. So that was obviously tempting to go to an education program in Los Angeles.”

After completing that training McNamee found herself in the loss control department. However, she quickly moved to become part of the underwriting team, finding it a good place to apply some of the knowledge from her engineering background.

Engineering a career

“My goal was to use engineering as a really good education and to use it to move into business as opposed to a lifelong dream of building buildings or building bridges,” she details.

McNamee spent around five years with Chubb moving into its financial lines department and her first management position before shifting across to AIG.

Her role, based back in Dublin, was to manage the financial lines department for the American provider.

She describes her time there as a “great run” in “really nice markets”.

New York then came calling, and in 2002 McNamee transferred to the Big Apple to look after AIG’s international financial institutions portfolio.

In her 18 years at AIG she quickly moved up the corporate ladder, and made the most of the international travel opportunities that first attracted her to the sector.

“When I was in New York I got to travel the world and went to India, Russia, Australia, South America, the Middle East.

“It was a good experience in that regard. Then I moved back to London in 2010 to run the European financial lines operations.” That portfolio covered “around a billion and half dollars covering 26 countries”.

She whizzes through her AIG career: “I moved on fairly quickly after that to general management and running the commercial lines, underwriting operations of AIG UK.”

After that she eventually headed up AIG in the UK.

The word ‘challenge’ crops up a lot in her conversation and it is clear McNamee enjoys testing herself: “I do like a challenge. I’ve always liked getting thrown in the deep end and seeing how it goes.”

In terms of working in a big corporation like AIG McNamee notes: “The most challenging thing is the corporate politics. It’s just the nature of big siloed businesses.”

She adds: “It’s harder to think big, to think visionary, to think entrepreneurial, to think innovative. It’s harder to be able to execute it at a relatively fast speed.”

Setting up C-Quence The business started with eight people in the UK and a team of developers in Canada. That team has now grown to 20 and there are around 15 people in London with five in an office in Manchester. Three or four came from AIG and McNamee is clear you should “always try to take the good people with you” and the staff base has a mixture of skills and backgrounds. She details: “It’s a really nice mix of ages and backgrounds and it’s a very diverse team in their thinking, their experiences and skill sets.” Touching on diversity, McNamee is unsure how much is really being done: “There’s an awful lot of talk about it, but not enough walk about it.” Her solution is a simple one: “You’re always looking for the best person, with the best experience for the job and naturally, if you’re really looking for the best people, you’re going to create a diverse team.” One of the key plus points in developing C-Quence has been, McNamee believes, its ability to be agile and flexible. She describes it as a “technology company that delivers insurance” and adds: “We can scale quickly without having to put in massive infrastructure. We have no physical infrastructure. It’s all cloud-based technology. We can store gazillions of data points… and add new products very quickly.” She remarks there are an awful lot of mouths in the distribution chain and this is in part why C-Quence was developed: “It fundamentally goes to the heart of our business model, which is to challenge the operational expense along the line.” In terms of relationships with underwriters, McNamee says C-Quence has been selective. “I wanted to have a strategic engagement and capacity. I didn’t want to run around shaking every tree and seeing what falls out.” C-Quence launched underwriting platform C-Q Elements and its management liability suite back in January 2019. This was followed by a standalone directors’ and officers’ liability policy in August 2019. Three months later, C-Quence announced that it had partnered with API platform Cytora on P&C underwriting. Most recently, its P&C suite of seven property modules and three casualty modules began a phased rollout to sectors, including business and professional services, retail, and hotels and accommodation.

New venture

The idea of leaving the safety of the AIG pool “had already started to percolate” before the firm started its redundancy programme.

McNamee soon made the decision

not to work for a big company as her next step. “I’m not a cautious person. I’m kind of adventurous when it comes to making decisions.”

Her mathematical and scientific abilities have played a big part in her deciding to build C-Quence up from scratch.

“I guess there is a connection there in respect to C-Quence… because maths and algorithms are such a key component in respect to our offering and what we’re doing.”

One thing people have questioned her on is focusing on building what is ostensibly a tech firm.

She counters: “You know, people will often say to me, we know you’re a strategic thinker, we know you like a challenge, but what did you know about technology?

“It’s a fair challenge… One of the things that I had a very acute awareness for is the well-documented challenges that the commercial industry is facing.”

C-Quence was born as a trading platform for commercial brokers and to provide products as an MGA.

In the short time it has been up and running it has secured relationships

with Arch and NIG and is backed by Primary Group.

McNamee declines to share how much Primary has invested into the start-up, but since its inception the business has developed its trading platform for brokers and launched a management liability product.

The investment is “long-term” and underwriting comes from Arch – a deal announced in July last year – and new partner NIG (see box opposite).

She suggests that she’s been thinking about how algorithms (the thinking power behind the C-Quence platform) might change the industry for a number of years.

“I felt that there was a much bigger role that algorithms and mathematics had to play in the in the role of complex underwriting.”

It’s clear that frustration and how fast the commercial lines space is adopting technology pushed McNamee to develop her company.

She details: “The challenges are still being discussed today, such as the expense, the infrastructure, the length of the chain and the inefficiencies.”

If you really want to change your expense ratio, if you really want to drive performance improvements, you’d probably fundamentally have to change your business and modernise

Moderniser

McNamee doesn’t pull her punches when it comes to taking a critical view.

She adds: “It’s the fact that the business model hasn’t really evolved in decades. The data’s very unstructured. There’s a huge deep-seated problem in legacy technology.

“Customer service is nowhere like what it should be. Every industry

around us is changing thanks to technology or benefiting from technology. Many sectors are transforming themselves, are disrupting themselves, with tech. Yet the commercial industry has been one of the slowest movers, if not one of the last.”

McNamee suggests that the commercial space could look a little complacent when it comes to tech disruption.

“A lot of people say the commercial industry is too complex to be disrupted or automated, but I’d never quite agreed with that.”

She explains: “The fixes that have been incorporated into the commercial industry… are very operational.

“They tend to be more around cost cutting, cutting headcount, lifting off shore, as opposed to really getting into the deep-seated, root problems. If you really want to change your expense ratio, if you really want to drive performance improvements, you’d probably fundamentally have to change your business and modernise.”

Disruption is coming and the insurtech founder has it firmly on her radar.

“There’s a lot of talk about disruption, but it’s not mainstream yet. I think it’s definitely coming. So there’s a degree of complacency going on. People might say ‘we’re too big, we own the customers, we’re too big to fail’.

“But the slow creep comes and you don’t see it coming.”

Happily, McNamee is unsurprisingly positive about the future for her own organisation.

She concludes: “We climb big hurdles and big obstacles every day. We’re a small player operating in a big, in a big world.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished to date. We have a big agenda for our future.”