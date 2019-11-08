Applied adds First Underwriting to personal lines panel

Insurer’s motor and home products will be available to brokers via eTrading platforms.

Applied Systems has announced the addition of First Underwriting to its personal lines panel.

The insurer’s motor and home products will available via the software provider’s TAM and Epic platforms.

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems, said: “By adding First Underwriting to the Applied personal lines panel, we are providing brokers with greater choice to deliver the most effective advice and protection to their customers.”

Mark Bacon, managing director at First Underwriting, commented: “Demand from brokers for more access to products via eTrading is at its highest, and we are committed to bringing our products to more brokers so they can better serve their customers.

“We are excited to offer our motor and home products via the Applied panel, enabling our customers to drive greater profitability through access to our schemes.”

Strategy

At the Applied Net conference last month, Purdy announced that the software provider would be expanding in the UK.

“The UK is the largest growth lever at Applied. There’s a huge market opportunity for us to go after,” the CEO told Insurance Age.

Applied Systems is looking to increase its UK workforce by 30 to 50 staff, and is exploring the option of opening an office in the midlands.

This followed the launch of Epic in Northern Ireland in September 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.