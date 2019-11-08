Applied adds First Underwriting to personal lines panel
Insurer’s motor and home products will be available to brokers via eTrading platforms.
Applied Systems has announced the addition of First Underwriting to its personal lines panel.
The insurer’s motor and home products will available via the software provider’s TAM and Epic platforms.
Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems, said: “By adding First Underwriting to the Applied personal lines panel, we are providing brokers with greater choice to deliver the most effective advice and protection to their customers.”
Mark Bacon, managing director at First Underwriting, commented: “Demand from brokers for more access to products via eTrading is at its highest, and we are committed to bringing our products to more brokers so they can better serve their customers.
“We are excited to offer our motor and home products via the Applied panel, enabling our customers to drive greater profitability through access to our schemes.”
Strategy
At the Applied Net conference last month, Purdy announced that the software provider would be expanding in the UK.
“The UK is the largest growth lever at Applied. There’s a huge market opportunity for us to go after,” the CEO told Insurance Age.
Applied Systems is looking to increase its UK workforce by 30 to 50 staff, and is exploring the option of opening an office in the midlands.
This followed the launch of Epic in Northern Ireland in September 2019.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news