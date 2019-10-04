Broker Week: Roundtable - Dealing with data

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The amount of data that brokers have access to is increasing rapidly. Our panel of experts discuss how the industry can use that information to improve the customer experience and create efficiencies

How can data revolutionise the way brokers and MGAs are working?

▶ Norman: We’re looking at using data enrichments to make insurance processes as frictionless as possible for our customers.

We want to get down to asking three or four questions and being able to go out to third party sources, bringing in all the additional data we need for quotes.

▶ James: When we come to look at what we’d like to do in the future, we’ve got tonnes of dark data – data that’s just not accessible to us as an organisation at the moment. It’s the emails, it’s the texts, it’s anything that’s not punched into a front-end system and stored there.

We’re thinking of linking up our insurance partners with that data with a view to making some of the more complex stuff more viable.

Regarding GDPR and data protection, do you feel constrained in terms of how you can use data?

▶ Lisa: The problem is that clients don’t understand what their data is being used for and I don’t think they know all of the channels that insurers are using today.

As a broker, when we might get a message back from an insurer to say ‘X, Y, Z data fail’, we can’t actually tell a client why [they have failed] because we don’t know and because the insurer can’t tell us. That’s one of the biggest challenges we have.

▶ Mark: My view is that if the customer tells us something, that’s what the correct information is. That’s the only way we can do it.

What sort of data is going to be particularly useful to brokers to help their businesses?

▶ John: We’ve got more data than anyone knows what to do with. Five years ago, the mantra at my organisation was ‘we need more’. Nobody says that anymore.

▶ Norman: Unstructured data is interesting. It’s not just what’s a client saying to me, it’s what an underwriter is saying in emails about clients.

The revolutionary stuff is, if you’re processing every email between yourself and an insurer and you’re grouping the language used in emails, you’re going to start being able to work out whether or not they’ll reject the risk.

▶ James: It’s easier to create your own volume of data around consumers but you also need what is out in the market already.

In marine, when you look at a ship, for example, the number of sensors on that ship now tells you where it is, what it’s doing, etc. The value of that, because there is only one of those boats and it’s worth several hundreds of millions of pounds, is being able to get access to that data to enrich another boat that you might have on your books that is a similar spec.

That means access to industry data. That’s going to be a hurdle and a challenge that I don’t have an answer for at this stage.

▶ Saki: That’s something we’re quite actively looking at with a relatively large wholesale marine broker. If I break down the wholesale world into what data we’ve got: we’ve got our internal transactional pricing data, our clients sending us schedules of their fleets, and access to various external databases.

The value is that you get a cohesive whole. You have a better understanding than your clients or your underwriters around their business.

I always get a sense of people getting excited about the idea of data without having an end goal. If you’re not driving efficiency of process or efficiency of outcome or getting a commercial edge against your competitors, what are you actually seeking to achieve?

How are regional brokers approaching data challenges?

▶ Nick: We’ve realised in the last few years that you’re collecting data all the time. It’s not just about the client, it’s about how they’re interacting on the website.

We’re trying to find the right software at the moment to invest in because, obviously, there’s a lot out there.

From our point of view, there’s a lot out there which all seems similar. It’s hard to find the right technology to suit what we’re doing.

▶ Mark: Excel has become 50 times more powerful than it was three or five years ago. You can be making totally valid decisions on where you want to market or what you want to do.

I don’t see anything to preclude anyone of any size from being able to use what they’ve got in a way to benefit them as a business.

Are the software providers in your spaces helping or hindering you?

▶ Bob: My answer would be that the software industry is in the way. To get information a broker has to write to their software house which says: “I’ll write you a programme. It will cost you £50,000 and you’ll have it in six months’ time.”

▶ Mark: The problem is a lot of the systems used in our industry were designed, at best, 10 years ago, and, at worst, 20 years ago. And they’ve been designed not to let anyone have an access to data because they want to protect it.

▶ Saugata: I think software houses are helping, but only if the buyer knows what they are looking for.

I’ve gone down the route of semi build, semi buy. I’ll give an example of dark data. So, in most insurance circumstances, large losses are a big data problem because there are too few of them [so there isn’t enough information].

But there’s lots of dark data on those losses, because there are written-up PDF documents on their circumstances. It’s not captured anywhere. Writing code ourselves to capture that is too hard, but there is software which I can buy which will scan and digitise PDF documents.

How can the industry improve its data processes?

▶ Richard: We have loads of customer information we don’t bother using. We have hundreds of thousands of telephone calls we never listen to. In that data is some fabulous information about what your customers’ expectations are.

We can see that the no question quote is coming because the vast majority of the questions we ask a customer to answer can be found in one way shape or form.

▶ Bob: I completely agree with that. Part of it is down to the software houses and the insurers getting together and saying ‘is it actually a valid question?’

▶ Richard: The other thing is ‘How many bedrooms does your house have?’ There’s no inherent risk in the number of bedrooms, but there is in the number of bathrooms because escape of water is the biggest risk. We don’t ask people how many bathrooms they’ve got!

▶ Mark: And why do you have to ask that in the first place? You just look it up on Zoopla and it is there. You don’t need to ask the customer a question at all, but we have to say to them what we’ve found out.

▶ Lisa: For me, as a broker, and more so from a client journey perspective, I’d like to stop this post-sale validation issue that we have in our industry.

It’s getting bigger because people don’t know dates of things – who remembers something that happened five years ago to the exact day or week. We, as an industry, do need to find a way to fix that. I think software houses could help us.

How does Applied Systems see the space evolving in future?

▶ Joe: We’re very happy to start linking in to as much data as possible, providing there’s a demand to do it.

It’s going to be more of an eco-system, where we’re not going to deliver everything for every broker. Anyone who tells you they are, they are not being truthful with you. The key thing is to be open enough and to keep making sure that the system is open enough to work with other providers of technology.

It is about allowing businesses to use the right tools for them and not being that hurdle or that gatekeeper to say no.