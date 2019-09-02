Open GI invests in machine learning specialist

InsurTech Futures: Software house says deal with Machine Learning Programs will enhance its proposition to brokers, insurers and MGAs.

Open GI has invested in InsurTech specialist Machine Learning Programs (MLP), Insurance Age can reveal.

MLP was founded in 2018 and offers a range of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services to the GI and financial markets, which Open GI said can identify predictive behaviours and generate insights from combined datasets.

The software house noted that MLP will become part of the Open GI Group as a result of the investment.

According to Open GI, the move is part of a wider data strategy for the business, which will see the software house enhance its current proposition to brokers, insurers and MGAs using machine learning.

Innovation

Open GI chief executive officer Simon Badley commented: “I am thrilled to be announcing the investment we are making in machine learning and the MLP team.

“Data and data science present huge innovation possibilities for the general insurance market.”

He added: “As a solutions provider, we want to ensure our clients and partners benefit from the transformation and performance improvements that can be achieved by leveraging the power of machine learning.”

Data

Tom Murphy, chief executive officer of MLP, continued: “We are hugely excited for MLP to be associated with the Open GI Group who already serve so many of the key customers in our market and have such deep pools of relevant data.

“We are looking forward to working together and combining the data that Open GI has access to with our expertise.

“This combination will mean that we can deliver a truly unique data and learning proposition to the insurers, brokers and MGAs that work with us.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.