Legal & General adds Rainbow to Acturis panel

The provider’s Rainbow suite of products is now available to brokers using the Acturis platform as the insurer commits to the broker channel.

Acturis has announced that Legal & General is making its Rainbow products available to UK brokers on the software houses’ platform.

Rainbow Household Insurance is a policy that provides cover for a customer’s buildings and contents.

According to Acturis, key features include:

Buildings – up to £500 Home Emergency Cover per call out.

Buildings – trace and access cover up to £5,000.

Contents – Special Events Cover: contents sum insured recorded on the customer’s policy increased by 10% to cover for special events such as Christmas.

Contents – cover for contents temporarily removed from the home up to £5,000 in total (£1,000 for a single article) whilst a customer’s child is in full time education.

For an additional premium, customers can also choose to extend their cover to include Extended Accidental Damage Cover, Personal Possessions Cover and Family Legal Protection.

Partner

Simon Hird, director, broker & intermediary, Legal & General Insurance, commented: “The broker channel remains an important distribution channel for us and we’re committed to supporting our brokers.

“Making our Rainbow products available on Acturis, given their ongoing growth and success in the Personal Lines sector, is an integral part of our strategy to remain a partner of choice for many UK brokers.”

Jim Lorimer, personal lines director at Acturis, added: “I am delighted to have Legal & General available to Acturis brokers as part of our extensive home panel.

“They are an important addition and will further strengthen our personal lines proposition already attracting many brokers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.