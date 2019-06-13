InsurTech Futures: Insurance heavyweights strengthen backing of InsurTech Inzura

Phil Bunker, Michael Blaney, Julian Edwards, and Paul Cosh helped to raise an additional £1m of investment.

InsurTech start-up Inzura has raised an additional £1m of investment in its latest funding round.

The firm counts several big names among its investors. These include former LV and NIG managing director Phil Bunker, Autoline founder Michael Blaney, MCE chief executive Julian Edwards, and former Highway Retail managing director Paul Cosh.

Inzura is headquartered in the UK but also serves clients in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Funding

Inzura raised the £1m in a pre-A funding round, following on from seed investment in early 2018.

Edwards, lead investor in the initial funding round, explained his involvement: “I continue to be hugely impressed with the Inzura team and their approach to modernising insurance.

“Inzura represents an impressive investment opportunity for myself and the other experienced investors in this round.”

The company has outlined two uses for the additional investment.

More staff will be hired to support the company’s international clients. Funds will also be dedicated to ongoing research and development, with a particular focus on data analysis capabilities.

Having reported revenue growth of over 65% in the past 12 months, the company is targeting growth of 100% over the next year.

Vision

Inzura helps brokers and insurers deliver “enhanced digital versions” of their products through smartphone apps, telematics and artificial intelligence.

In April 2019, Inzura announced that it had partnered with MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation to create a fully integrated dash cam for use by motor insurers.

The company aims to reduce fraud and enable greater pricing accuracy, reporting that its technologies have achieved 30% improvements in loss ratios for its customers.

Richard Jelbert, chief executive and co-founder at Inzura, said: “Digital transformation is underway across the insurance industry and we make this process as rapid and simple as possible.

“We are currently working with global insurance brands and brokers to deliver enhanced and personalised insurance services to their customers, without having to replace legacy systems.”

