InsurTech Futures: Aviva, Broker Direct and CII join Insurtech UK

The trade body now has 50+ members as it seeks to become a voice for the sector.

Insurtech UK, the body set up to represent the InsurTech sector has announced a number of new members meaning that 50+ organisations are now part of the alliance.

The body listed new members as including Aviva, Broker Direct and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Encouraging

Niall Barton, co-founder of start-up Wrisk and chair of Insurtech UK commented: “We are delighted to introduce our new partners and associate members to our ecosystem. It has been really encouraging to see so many businesses out there who share our ambition to radically improve the insurance experience for consumers and to permanently change the reputation of the insurance industry.

“I am confident that with the help of these new additions to our alliance, this goal is far more achievable than it was when we started in November 2018. I can’t wait to get started on working with them all.”

The second wave of associate members and partners include:

Associate members: CII , Aviva

, Aviva Technology partner: Thoughtworks UK

Claims service partner: Broker Direct

Legal partners: Browne Jacobson

Accounting partner: PKF Littlejohn

Littlejohn Recruitment partner: Wells Tobias Group

Media partner: Hotwire Public Relations

Insurtech UK was set up in November last year in order to provide a voice for the UK InsurTech community and formally represent the sector.

In March it also announced Hiscox, Lloyd’s of London and Polaris as members.

Collaboration

The organisation’s achievements were outlined in a statement: “The alliance is already proving itself to be significantly beneficial for its membership, with collaboration opportunities and best practice initiatives underway.

“The aim is to build an interactive forum that helps insurtechs gain access to best practice content and industry expertise.This is intended to help them navigate the many challenges that startups face in building successful and innovative businesses within the UK insurance market.”

Key examples include a panel discussion with senior representatives from Hiscox and Munich Re about negotiating with (re)insurers and a ‘Survival Guide’ session with the alliance’s three legal partners.

According to the alliance it has also begun to develop strong links with key policy stakeholders in order to build the right regulatory environment including the Department for International Trade, the Lord Mayor of London’s Office, plus it also took part in a trade delegation to the USA.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.