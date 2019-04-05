In-depth - technology: Rise of the machines

The growth in new technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and automation is creating an ever-changing landscape that brokers have to navigate. Sam Barrett learns more

With growth outpacing the rest of the UK economy, the technology sector is important to the country’s prosperity. But, with these businesses facing a variety of risks, the insurance industry must ensure it provides the necessary support to enable them to prosper.

Understanding the sector and its insurance needs is a must. Andy Hall, head of cyber risk at BHIB Insurance, says a one-size-fits-all approach is impossible. “We see a whole range of tech clients from small start-ups to mid-market companies,” he says. “They could be involved in anything from hardware and software development to hosting solutions and consultancy. They also have the potential for rapid growth: one of our client’s annual turnover went from £2m to £30m in just four years.”

These businesses’ operations can also evolve, as Ben Rose, co-founder and insurance director at Digital Risks, explains: “An early stage technology firm can move into a completely different space, pivoting its business model. They won’t always think to tell their insurance provider so you have to keep on top of them.”

Insurance needs

With such a diverse range of companies in the market, insurance requirements vary too. As well as traditional products such as buildings insurance, employers’ liability and directors’ and officers’ liability, professional indemnity (PI) is a must according to Richard Hodson, director of UKGlobal Broking Group. “Many tech contracts are about the delivery of a product or service and it is important to have PI insurance to protect efficacy,” he explains. “However, many claims in the sector are coming through tactical litigation or breach of contract, either due to buyer remorse, cost cutting or wanting to use an alternative product. These claims generally increase in times of economic uncertainty.”

Given the reliance on the internet, cyber insurance is another important part of the mix. Hall says that without this cover some of his clients would have gone out of business as a result of a cyber attack.

As well as providing cover for losses and legal costs, many firms particularly value the response service wrapped up in these products. This provides support, such as forensic, legal and PR advice, to help a business recover after a breach.

Rose says it’s often necessary to tweak the cover. “Some tech firms don’t hold any personal data but would still value the other elements of cover,” he explains. “You need to identify the type of cyber risk they face and tailor cover to it.”

The Internet of Things creates a broader range of network penetration opportunities. Bad actors are constantly looking for weaknesses to exploit Matthew Clark

Technological shift

While insurance needs can vary, risks can also change as new technologies emerge. As an example, the Internet of Things is giving rise to an ever-increasing number of connected devices.

This can introduce more risk, says Matthew Clark, director, global markets at La Playa. “The Internet of Things creates a broader range of network penetration opportunities. Criminals are constantly looking for weaknesses to exploit, so the more network entry points there are, the easier their job becomes.”

New legal issues can also stem from a shift in technologies. To illustrate this, Sarah Stephens, head of cyber at JLT Specialty, points to the recall of the Enox Safe-Kid-One smartwatch in February. “RAPEX [the European Union Rapid Information System] issued the recall as it was possible for a malicious user to access the watch’s data and locate and communicate with the child,” she explains. “Product recall insurance is triggered by physical harm. Would a privacy issue also trigger a recall?”

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is also causing a rethink on who takes responsibility. “AI transfers responsibility from the human to the machine,” explains Stephen Wares, lead underwriter for cyber at MS Amlin, pointing at the use of algorithmic trading in banks and legal advice delivered by chatbots as examples. “Who’s responsible for the machine? Is it the company offering the service; the tech firm that developed it; the product manufacturer; or the infrastructure provider? It’s going to vary, but the legal framework might not even be in place.”

Spotlight on the UK ’s tech sector The UK’s technology sector is worth nearly £184bn to the UK economy, up from £170bn in 2016, according to the Tech Nation Report 2018. It also continues to grow faster than the rest of the economy, with the report stating that turnover was up 4.5% in 2016/17, 2.6 times faster than the rest of the economy, which saw growth of 1.7%. Among the sector’s key strengths are data management and analytics, cloud services, artificial intelligence, cyber, semiconductor design and sensors. The UK government’s Invest in Great Britain website also highlights fintech, cyber security and smart city technology, including a pilot of low carbon technology in Glasgow. It’s also a sector that has seen considerable growth in employment. Between 2014 and 2017, employment in the digital tech sector increased by 13.2% according to Tech Nation. The strength of the sector also attracts considerable investment. In 2017, British tech firms raised £4.5bn in venture capital investment – almost double the amount raised the previous year. This puts it behind just the US and China for the total capital invested. Further, while some areas attract a high concentration of tech firms, for instance London and Cambridge’s Silicon Fen, the Tech Nation report points to clusters of businesses throughout the UK.

Meeting needs

With the nature of tech firms and the risks they’re exposed to shifting, the insurance industry must find a way to deliver appropriate cover. Stephens says it’s a challenge. “You need to think about the risk holistically rather than in silos,” she says. “Getting underwriters to think outside of a particular line of business can be uncomfortable but clients want more certainty and this can mean more complex solutions.”

Against this backdrop, modular products can work well, enabling a broker to arrange the cover that is most suitable to the tech firm’s requirements. Several insurers have gone down this route, including MS Amlin, which launched a combined product for this market earlier this year.

Clark says that these types of products can make arranging cover easier. “These plans are designed specifically for the needs of technology companies so cover will often be more specialised,” he says.

As well as making it easier to arrange cover, having one insurer provide a

suite of products can be particularly beneficial in the event of a claim. “It’s one insurer’s problem to decide how they allocate the claim,” says Wares. Given the grey areas around new technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things, this can be invaluable.

You really have to get in there and know the business inside out… There’s so much innovation in this space: risks and insurance requirements can change dramatically Andy Hall

Trusted advisers

While it may be complex, the nature of these businesses and the risks they face mean it’s an ideal sector for a broker to demonstrate his or her value. “You really have to get in there and know the business inside out,” says Hall. “There’s so much innovation in this space: risks and insurance requirements can change dramatically.”

What’s more, as these businesses are focused on the product or service they’re developing, insurance is rarely their priority. Rose says that when he talks to his clients about their risk exposure, it often brings up issues they might never have considered. As an example, he points to a small tech firm that uses data sources provided by other companies. “We got them to think about what would happen if the other providers were down or suffered a cyber attack,” he says. “They do value this advice: it can help them become stronger businesses.”

Developing the expertise to deliver insurance advice to these technology firms can benefit an insurance broker. And, by enabling these businesses to manage the risks they face, it also lets them focus on developing the technology that will shape the future.