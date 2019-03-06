Hiscox and Lloyd's among new Insurtech UK members

The InsurTech body, which launched in November, has added a number of associate members and partners.

InsurTech UK has announced a slew of associate members and partners for 2019, including Hiscox, Lloyd’s of London and Polaris.

Consisting of a number of start-ups that have come together to form a body aiming to be “the voice of the UK’s InsurTech community”, Insurtech UK was officially launched in November last year.

At the time it had a total of 31 members, but the group noted that more than 40 start-ups had joined since the launch.

It further detailed that it plans to become a formal trade association in the coming months.

According to Insurtech UK, its objectives are to help transform the insurance market through the use of technology and to create a more customer-focused industry, building on the UK’s insurance expertise.

Partners

The organisations who have joined so far as associate members and partners include:

Associate Members: Lloyd’s of London, Hiscox, Holloway Friendly and Bascule

Technology partner: Polaris

Consultancy partners: Altus Consulting and Synechron

Corporate Finance partner: IMAS

Legal partners: Capital Law and Locke Lord ( UK ) LLP

) R&D partner: GovGrant

partner: GovGrant Recruitment partner: BMC Recruitment

Insurtech UK founding member and chair of operations, Matt Hodges Long (founder, TrackMyRisks), commented: “From a standing start, we are really pleased with the uptake so far in 2019.

“This shows just how much confidence there is in the potential of Insurtech UK’s members to help innovate the insurance industry and build the market for the future.”

Credibility

He continued: “We were very keen to ensure that the associate members and partners who joined us had the credibility and experience in the sector to effectively contribute to our work and we are delighted in the calibre of the first wave.

“We look forward to working together collaboratively on various initiatives to help the Insurtech sector reach its true potential.”

The group further noted that its initial focus for the start of this year had been on building its membership, associated membership and partnership base to “ensure financial stability”.

It added that the second wave is likely to be announced soon.

Strategy

Members have also been meeting to discuss the strategy of Insurtech UK and plans for future activity.

Founding member and one of Insurtech UK’s spokespeople James York (founder, Worry + Peace) added: “The enthusiasm to collaborate amongst founders has been hugely positive and there are lot of issues to cover both from a lobbying, communications and best practice perspective.

“Our working groups have brainstormed some really good initiatives that will help the sector flourish.”

He concluded: “Changing perceptions of our industry and tackling policy challenges to ensure a level playing field are key.

“We are encouraged about the optimism shown and really excited to build out the work plan of Insurtech UK over the coming months. Now the real work can begin!”

