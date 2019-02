Software house's customers will have access to platform aiming to disrupt price comparison websites.

Software house SSP has signed up to integrate InsurTech start-up Honcho’s reverse auction marketplace platform into its systems.

According to SSP, connecting the two will give over 700 of its partner insurers and broker customers access to Honcho’s platform.

Honcho has previously stated it will disrupt the car insurance sector, particularly price comparison websites, by allowing car insurers to bid for business from customers.

It is currently in test ahead of its planned launch in the second quarter of 2019. The mobile app is a product of Honcho Markets, which is authorised and regulated as an insurance broker by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Honcho became a member of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association in September last year.

SSP explained that brokers and insurers will have accessibility to car insurance products via Honcho’s electronic marketplace, with insurers being able to bid against each other in a real-time reverse auction to win consumers’ business.

The software house added that work had already started to add its customers onto the platform.

Integration

Chad Crossman, Honcho chief technology officer, said: “Where insurers or brokers are already connected to a software house, the amount of incremental work for them to connect to Honcho is small.

“We know that several SSP customers are already eager to join the Honcho panel and our technology team, along with SSP’s, are working flat out to complete this integration as quickly as possible.”

Ron Atkinson, distribution director at SSP, said: “We are excited about working with honcho and this partnership makes it possible for SSP users to promote their brands via honcho.

“All SSP customers using our Pure Broking and ElectraM3 systems will be able to access the honcho panel, which will open up new channels for new business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.