InsurTech Futures: By Miles launches pay-as-you-go motor policy

New product is underwritten by Axa.

InsurTech start-up By Miles has launched its pay-as-you-go car insurance policy.

Underwritten by Axa, the new product measures miles in real time and is aimed at drivers who travel under 7,000 miles a year or 140 miles per week in their car.

By Miles will charge car owners a fixed annual fee to cover their cars while parked and then bill them monthly depending on the number of miles they have driven.

The business was authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in July last year, after previously receiving support from the regulator’s Innovation Hub.

Trial

It stated that the pay-as-you-go model could save drivers hundreds of pounds and added that 4,000 drivers are currently on the waiting list for the policy following a trial with over a hundred UK drivers last year.

By Miles detailed that annual charges will start from £150 a year and driving will be billed from 3p a mile. Its Miles Tracker device will measure the distance travelled and relay it to a smartphone or computer within minutes of a journey being completed.



The policy includes no claims discount protection, personal accident cover, courtesy cars, uninsured driver cover, misfuelling cover and replacement key cover.

Experience

James Blackham, co-founder and CEO, said: “Car insurance is a product that’s barely changed in 30 years. We want to make car insurance fairer, and the whole experience of owning a car much easier.

“Every extra mile you drive adds to the risk of an accident. We think it’s high time that this is reflected in the price infrequent drivers pay.

“I’ll know we’re getting somewhere when one of our customers walks into the pub and tells their friends ‘You know, I really love my car insurance’.”

Callum Rimmer, co-founder and CTO, said: “We’re determined to create a more relevant product for customers, as the way we drive changes.

“While our policies work well for low mileage drivers today, they can be adapted as car use evolves, with the rise of autonomous or shared vehicles.

“We want By Miles to be the dominant insurer in the brave new world of motoring that’s just on the horizon.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.