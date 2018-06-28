Acturis revenue hits £62.2m in 2017

Profit remained stable as expenses increased from £32.4m to £39.1m.

Software house Acturis has reported steady profit after tax of £19.1m for the full year 2017, a slight drop on the £19.4m posted the previous year.

Revenue went up by 12% from £55.3m to £62.2m but operating expenses also grew to £39.1m (2016: £32.4m).

In addition, the software house’s operating profit remained relatively flat at £23.0m compared to £22.9m in 2016.

The report pointed out that the business invested £11.9m (2016: £11.3m) into research and development including the Acturis system, NIS technologies, NAFI technologies, and its Assfinet tech.

Acquisitions

In June 2017 Acturis bought German-based broker software provider Lutronik, and according to its financial statement the value of the deal was £898,075.

Acturis also bought ICE InsureTech in November 2017. It detailed that this purchase was made after the balance sheet date for “a consideration of £3.0m in cash and the assumption of the net liabilities of the company of £0.5m”.

In addition, the firm’s average headcount grew from 438 in 2016 to 523 staff in 2017.

Quality brokers

Theo Duchen, co-CEO of Acturis commented: “Acturis has delivered another year of double digit revenue growth.

“A steady stream of high quality brokers have moved to the Acturis System from across our marketplace, with the likes of Aston Scott, A-Plan, Integro and Towergate joining the Acturis community.

“We have also seen our continued investment in personal lines technology paying off, with First Point selecting Acturis as their partner of choice.”

Duchen added that the software houses’s pipeline of brokers for the next twelve months was “stronger than ever”.

Record

David McDonald, co-CEO of Acturis continued: “We were very pleased to maintain our unbroken record of revenue and profit growth over the past 17 years, despite the headwinds caused by Brexit related uncertainty.

“Our German businesses continue to perform strongly and we were pleased to add Lutronik in Germany and ICE InsureTech in the UK to the group.

“We continue to invest in the products and the services we provide to our valued customers.”

