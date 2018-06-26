Report suggests Amazon could expand Protect product

However CB Insights said that Amazon acting as more than a distributor in the home market was “unlikely”.

Amazon could expand the markets in which it offers the Amazon Protect product which acts a white-label service in the UK that provides accidental and theft insurance on consumer goods ranging from headphones to kitchen appliances.

In a report entitled Everything You Need to Know About What Amazon is Doing in Financial Services CB Insights, a market intelligence agency, noted: “In June 2018, the Warranty Group, which underwrites Amazon Protect in the UK and abroad, was purchased by Assurant for a rumoured $2.5bn (£1.89bn).

“The acquisition could make it easier to expand the service to new markets that are under Assurant’s umbrella of lifestyle protection products.”

UK

The study follows on from an Insurance Age exclusive which revealed that Amazon was working with a number of UK insurers as it poised to enter the UK general insurance market and may even be building a broker panel.

Amazon has also invested $12m into Indian insurance start-up Acko Technologies.

The CB Insights report also addressed market rumours that Amazon is set to move into the home insurance market.

Home insurance

Despite offering home services such as Alexa and Amazon Prime the report refuted theories that the retailer wishes to move into the home cover space.

The report argued: “This rumour is based on one anonymous source that reported Amazon had discussions about offering insurance in conjunction with its connected home devices. However, none of Amazon’s existing investments or products tie to home insurance, at least in the US.

“While the company has made insurtech investments in India (including Acko) and a partnership in the EU to offer Amazon Protect, acting as more than a distributor of existing home insurance products would seem unlikely.”

For the most part Amazon has remained publicly silent about its plans. However it did say it had invested in Acko in a bid to deliver “enhanced customer experience”.

Late last year in the UK Amazon also advertised for EU product managers ” with the aim of disrupting the way traditional product insurance services are acquired and delivered and creating a new palette of services”.

