Amazon leads $12m investment round into online general insurer

Move marks the tech giant's first step into the insurance sector in India.

Amazon has led a $12m (£9m) investment round in Mumbai-based InsurTech start-up Acko Technologies, the owner of online provider Acko General Insurance, according to Economic Times.

The article claimed it was the first investment the tech giant has made in India’s insurance services sector.

Amazon declined to comment on whether it is looking to make similar investments in the UK market.

However, the news has come shortly after recent reports that Amazon is looking at entering the UK general insurance sector.

Last week Insurance Age revealed that the company was working with UK insurers and building a panel of brokers.

Disruption plans

In addition, sister title Post wrote that Amazon had approached a number of UK insurers looking to offer motor insurance via its website.

Last November the company advertised on job site LinkedIn for a product manager to look after EU product insurance saying it would be ”disrupting the way traditional product insurance services are acquired and delivered and creating a new palette of services”.

