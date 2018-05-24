Uber gives drivers free insurance as it expands partnership with Axa

Firms to build digital platform to offer covers tailored to drivers and couriers.

Ride-booking app company Uber will provide Partner Protection to eligible drivers and couriers for free from 1 June including accident, injury and illness cover as well as paternity benefits.

The news came as Uber and Axa expanded their partnership to provide more insurance benefits to all of Uber’s drivers and couriers across Europe.

Axa chief executive officer Thomas Buberl said the partnership was in response to the digital revolution where “forms of work have been changing engendering new needs for protection”.

Digital

The companies stated they have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a joint affinity marketplace for independent workers, with the aim to empower partner drivers and couriers to maintain their independent lifestyle.

Through a digital platform, Uber and Axa will offer covers tailored to the different profiles and needs of each partner driver or courier.

They detailed that this will include injury protection, income protection, family protection, health covers, retirement and savings.

Transformation

Buberl commented: “Our innovative partnership with Uber has proved that a world leader in insurance and one of the most emblematic companies in the new economy can successfully join forces to accompany these deep transformations.

“I am thrilled with the prospects engendered in continuing to cater to our customers evolving needs.”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi added: “Uber wouldn’t be what it is without drivers and couriers - they are at the heart of the Uber experience. We’re committed to being better a partner, and that starts by being a better listener.

“That’s why I’m thrilled to provide this ground-breaking protection alongside a trusted insurer like Axa, giving our drivers and couriers the peace of mind they tell us they want while preserving the flexibility they value.”

