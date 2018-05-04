InsurTech Futures: CDL integrates machine learning with its Strata platform

Software house says application will help brokers personalise products for customers.

CDL has developed a machine learning application that can predict whether a customer is likely to buy a product at a particular price.

The algorithm integrates with the company’s Strata solution and real time pricing (RTP) and the software house said it is now available to brokers.

The service was created using historic customer data including on no claims bonus, age and marital status.

According to CDL the aim is to personalise the product to the individual customer. It can also predict which add-ons could be of interest.

Benefits

CDL commercial director, Nigel Phillips said: “After rapid development, we are very excited to be able to offer this service to our customers.

“We envisage significant benefits for insurance retailers as they use this technology to gain deeper consumer insight and influence the product proposition accordingly.”

He concluded: “Machine learning creates a new way to personalise customer experiences with more relevant products, differentiate insurance in a targeted way and ultimately drive growth in policy volumes.”

