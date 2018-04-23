SSP adds Pex Insure to panel

Motor MGA Pex Insure was set up by former MIB service delivery manager Byron Shepherd.

Software house SSP has added Pex Insure to its panel and will distribute motor products via SSP Pure.

Pex Insure is an managing general agent headed up by Byron Shepherd who was formerly service delivery manager responsible for services including MyLicence and the NCD database at the Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB).

According to a statement from SSP Pex Insure, which has its own delegated authority, has also signed up to wholesale insurance products through SSP’s brokers through its commercial e-trading platform.

These wholesale products include motor excess protection, guaranteed car hire and vehicle breakdown.

Platforms

Ron Atkinson, distribution director at SSP commented: “I am delighted that, after working with various software houses at MIB, Byron has chosen to partner with SSP for his new venture and to adopt multiple platforms.”

Shepherd, CEO at PEX Insure said: “I know Ron and Adrian Coupland [SSP’s customer and marketing managing director] very well from my work at MIB. If I need to call them, I can, and they get things done.

“It’s important to be able to speak to the key decision-makers quickly.”

SSP hit the headlines earlier this month when users of the Pure platform experienced service disruption.

The latest outage, part of ongoing issues since the platform had a major outage in 2016, followed SSP prices increasing 5.5%.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.