InsurTech Futures: Nimbla selected for Barclays Accelerator programme

InsurTech app aims to “make cover flexible and transparent for the small business community”.

InsurTech app Nimbla has claimed to be the first commercial insurance app to be selected for FinTech-focused Barclays Accelerator.

It stated that over 500 applicants had applied to be part of the 2018 cohort of the London-based 13-week programme.

In June 2017 it was revealed that Nimbla was part of the second cohort of the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulatory sandbox.

The InsurTech start-up provides flexible trade credit insurance and credit and invoice management tools to UK SMEs via an online platform.

Nimbla explained that it aimed to “make cover flexible and transparent for the small business community”.



Transparency

Ania Kubow of Nimbla commented: “We noticed a gap in the market with small businesses being under-served and are honoured to be working with Barclays and Techstars to make cover more transparent and affordable.

“With more and more people going self-employed and eventually running their own business, the demand is self-evident.”

In total 12 companies are chosen to participate in the Barclays Accelerator programme each year.

According to Nimbla, each participating start-up also receives $120,000 (£85,963) in funding.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.