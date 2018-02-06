InsurTech Futures: Homelyfe promises insurance cover in under four minutes

App-based provider launches home and contents product.

InsurTech start-up Homelyfe has launched a home and contents insurance offering.

The business, which is an AR of Vibe MGA, stated that it uses modern technology to allow consumers to find and buy insurance in under four minutes.

The app-based provider launched in October last year when it released cover to protect home buyers from gazumping.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Peter Goodman and Andrew Craven, Homelyfe stated that its technology was built “to disrupt the archaic systems consumers previously had to navigate when purchasing insurance”.

The firm added that its data-led approach means customers can get insurance quotes and buy a policy in under four minutes, while answering fewer and simpler questions.

Homelyfe further raised £2.4m in a super seed investment round, led by Talis Capital and Peterson Ventures, in October last year.

Data

Peter Goodman, CEO and co-founder of Homelyfe, said: “With far too many other insurance providers and comparison websites, the number of questions required to take out home insurance are completely unnecessary but remains the industry norm.

“In the data-rich world we live in today, we should not have to rely on the consumer knowing these answers.

According to Goodman, adding insurance products to an existing agreement remains a challenge for both customers and providers with a lot of information having to be “needlessly” repeated.

He continued: “Ultimately, the result is that insurers are not looking after the consumer’s best interests, which is what we’re looking to change.

“While other industries - such as retail banking - have completely transformed in recent years, the insurance industry is only just starting to catch up.”

