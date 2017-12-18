InsurTech Futures: Start-up InsurePal to launch UK motor offering in 2018

Peer-to-peer insurer aims to raise £15m in funding through an Initial Coin Offering.

Start-up InsurePal has launched an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) with the aim of raising $18m (£15m) to fund its UK motor launch in 2018.

The peer-to-peer insurer, which uses the Ethereum blockchain platform as a technology base for transactions, stated that it will offer lower premiums for those able to gain ‘social proof’ guarantees from friends and family.

Key advisers to the company include former Direct Line chief operating officer Damian Arnold and Lloyds of London veteran Tom Manson.

An ICO is a way of crowdfunding via the use of cryptocurrency, usually Bitcoin.

Risks

The start-up noted that it only accepts risks that an endorser guarantees with a financial commitment, such as credit card details.

Endorsers are rewarded with tokens which may be used for their own discounts, sold or kept as an investment.

Co-founder and CEO Matt Peterman commented: “Insurance is a $7.3 trillion stubbornly old fashioned goliath that could significantly reduce premium prices if its model could allow it to operate with lower risk clients.

“In the case of InsurePal, the social proof that benefits these responsible clients with big discounts also carries embedded value in its underlying IPL token currency.”

The ICO will close on 16 January 2018 and InsurePal stated that its motor pilot is expected to be followed by schemes for property, casualty, life and health.

