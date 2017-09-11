InsurTech Futures: CDL launches InsurTech incubator
Software house says incubator will support start-up ideas and accelerate time to market for new technology developments.
CDL has launched the CDL Incubator, a provision to support start-up ideas and accelerate the development of innovative new technologies for the insurance sector and beyond.
The software specialists stated that the move is one of a number of new initiatives to increase investment in research and development as the company continues to build its portfolio of InsurTech solutions and capabilities.
According to CDL, the new incubator creates a framework for continuous innovation which will significantly improve time to market for new developments.
It added that ideas can come from any source including colleagues, clients, hackathons, consumer technology and other sectors.
Commitment
The CDL Incubator follows the software house’s launch of a chatbot solution enabling customers to generate car and home insurance quotes through an interface on their mobile devices.
Gary Johnson, CDL group managing director, commented: “The role of technology in transforming the ways in which consumers engage with insurance has never been greater and this latest initiative is a sign of our commitment to increasing R&D capacity and promoting a creative, fast-paced environment in which ideas and people flourish.
“Delivering leading-edge products and services has always been central to our success, and we look forward to seeing ideas from the incubator grow into the solutions of tomorrow.”
