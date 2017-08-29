InsurTech Futures: Start-up Sherpa raises $2.3m in funding
Malta-based InsurTech firm set to launch in the UK later this year.
InsurTech start-up Sherpa has raised $2.3m (£1.8m) in funding from angel investors.
Launching in the UK later this year, the Malta-based InsurTech said it aims to offer personalised insurance through a digital, mobile friendly interface.
According to Sherpa it will use artificial intelligence and personal data to educate consumers on the risks they face and then build the right cover to fit their unique needs.
Holistic
Chris Kaye, CEO and co-founder of Sherpa, said: “We have completely re-thought the way insurance has worked for 100s of years.
“Doing away with the concept of the insurance ‘product’ and inventing a new, holistic way of underwriting risk.”
He continued: “To traditional insurers, you are just the sum of your policies. At Sherpa, we treat each of our members as a unique person whose risks change all the time.”
Mehrdad Piroozram, an entrepreneur and partner at InsurTech.vc, commented: “Our investment in Sherpa is an embodiment of our belief in amazing people doing audacious things.
“Sherpa has assembled a fantastic team of industry veterans – it’s the best team we have seen in InsurTech.”
