Meet the techies: Keith Binley

Keith Binley, managing director, UK and Ireland insurance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, discusses how brokers need to use data to remain competitive.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

Our primary purpose is to support quick and smart risk decisions across home, motor and commercial property insurance through the use of customer data and advanced analytics.

This enables different types of insurance providers to operate in a much more efficient, competitive and customer centric way – and in an increasingly digitised environment.

When you can create an immediate and accurate picture of risk from point of quote and throughout the customer journey, it allows insurance providers to better segment customers by risk and let them innovate with new propositions and operate more profitably.

One area we are particularly focused on is the integration of our Informed Quotes platform with our proprietary products. This extracts, hosts and processes large quantities of data, linking data providers and software houses or broking platforms together to deliver data in real-time into the quoting process of an insurance transaction.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

Alongside the challenges of pricing, GDPR and Brexit, consumer expectations are changing.

There is a growing demand for more personalised products and services. And consumers are increasingly comfortable with the idea that to access these types of services they may need to provide specific personal information.

As such, usage-based insurance and telematics policies continue to come more to the fore across home and motor and this will bring in new data sets that brokers will need to learn how to leverage in order to remain competitive.

What we will see is a growing penetration of much more niche propositions and potentially the development of cover that is more about what the individual needs for both their personal and business lives.

Of course, this will bring its own set of challenges – from email security and data protection to identify theft – which were identified as key areas of concern by insurance providers in a recent study we undertook.

Therefore, it is vital that as more of the insurance process becomes digitised, brokers will need to develop robust strategies and align with knowledgeable partners to deal with digital risks.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

Although InsurTech will inevitably disrupt the insurance market over the next couple of years, brokers need to treat it as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Our recent study, Defining your Digital Strategy in a Disruptive World, found that UK the insurance market needs to adopt digitised and more efficient underwriting capabilities or risk losing out to new tech savvy players.

In addition, 92% of the insurance sector believes that digitisation has allowed new types of insurance to emerge and disrupt the market, and a further 78% believe that digitisation is valuable for improved speed to market for new products.

Developments in data and technology will continue to help brokers reduce expenses, combat fraud and achieve greater operational efficiencies, as they seek to continue delivering the right risks to their insurance partners and provide a valuable service to their customers.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

As more UK InsurTech startups break through the traditional insurance landscape, both brokers and insurers must integrate highly digitised and more efficient underwriting capabilities into their overall digital strategy.

By utilising all of the data available in the market, brokers will be able to ensure that their underwriting partners have a clear view of the risk, the cover needed, and be able to offer the best and most valued service to all of their customers.