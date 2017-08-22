InsurTech Futures: Hiscox partners with start-up Digital Fineprint

Aim is to use social media data to tackle underinsurance in small businesses.

Hiscox has partnered with InsurTech start-up Digital Fineprint to tackle underinsurance in small businesses.

The insurer stated that the aim is to investigate how social media data can be used to better educate the smallest businesses on the risks they face.

Digital Fineprint specialises in turning social media data into insurance data and Hiscox noted that the partners would develop a tool that provides SMEs with a more personalised service based on their social media.

It added that the tool will take the data – such as type of business and the number of employees they have – and use it to highlight relevant insurance covers.

Time

Steven Wilkins, head of underwriting insight at Hiscox, commented: “Many of our customers are one-man bands and micro businesses who are busy driving their companies forwards without the time to fully understand their insurance needs.

“We’re excited to investigate the role that social media could play in providing a more personalised service to these customers and help them make a more informed decision.”

In addition to providing funding for the project, a Hiscox team including underwriters and IT will be working closely with the start-up to gain a deeper understanding of the disruptive nature of the technology and act as mentors.

Project

Erik Abrahamsson, CEO at Digital Fineprint said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Hiscox on this innovative project.

“Hiscox’s collaborative approach to innovation provides the perfect environment for us to develop our solution in partnership with one of the leading SME insurers in the market and we are looking forward to helping UK SMEs ensure they are adequately covered.”

In December last year Digital Fineprint confirmed it had closed a $400,000 (£314,490) investment round with Eos Venture Partners and a group of industry angel investors.

Meanwhile Hiscox has previously announced its intent to invest in InsurTech and partner up with emerging technology firms.

Hiscox CEO Steve Langan stated in July this year that the provider is currently working on around 80 different pilots with different InsurTech start-ups.

