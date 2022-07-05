FCA strikes suspended
Union Unite confirmed that the action had been suspended after the watchdog agreed to talk to staff about better recognition for their work.
A Unite spokesperson said: “Unite has suspended the next strike action in order to engage with the FCA consultation on staff representation.
“Unite representatives are working tirelessly to ensure that the FCA ‘Colleague Voice’ process results in a fair vote on independent union recognition. Only trade union recognition will give all colleagues the voice
